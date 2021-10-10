her ex Catherine Hiegel, mother of Coline Berry, comes out of the silence and explodes her project which makes her “vomit”

Upset by her daughter Coline’s accusations of incest against her father Richard Berry, Catherine Hiegel was not tender against her ex-companion in the columns of the JDD. Notably about her new project, which she finds somewhat inappropriate in view of the situation.
Catherine Hiegel is “furious”. Last January, while Camille Kouchner published La Familia grande to reveal the incest of which her brother would have been the victim on the part of their stepfather Olivier Duhamel, Coline Berry seized the news to, too, lift the omerta within her family. In a complaint, filed for “rape and sexual assault on a minor of 15 years by ascendant and corruption of a minor“, she accused her father Richard Berry of incest, causing a media frenzy and reactions from those close to her, such as her cousin Marilou Berry, but also her aunt, Josiane Balasko. Remained discreet, Catherine Hiegel, her mother, had so far not really spoken publicly on this ongoing affair. But the latest project of Richard Berry is now breaking its hinges.
“What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine“
“You may have noticed that my daughter’s name is Coline Berry?”, she asked in the columns of the JDD, before adding: “What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine.“ While accused of incest by his eldest daughter, Catherine Hiegel is indignant that her ex-companion goes back on the boards to read the Pleadings at the Théâtre Libre, in Paris. “We can’t prevent it, she regrets. But that Richard put on a lawyer dress and say texts by Gisèle Halimi makes me vomit!“, thus entrusted the actress, specifying that the famous lawyer and defender of women’s rights was “a friend, a real”. “She didn’t even touch a right”, she rebelled.
Coline Berry “revolted” by the return on stage of his father
Catherine Hiegel is not the only one to rise up against Richard Berry’s project. Last September, her daughter Coline Berry said “revolted” that his father plays the role of lawyer for women and children, in a letter addressed to the president of the Bar of the Paris Bar and to AFP. “If my father denied (in the media) the accusations against him, he has, however, since this complaint, publicly admitted facts of serious repeated domestic violence. He remembers that he severely hit my mother, Catherine Hiegel, who has since lost an eardrum“, she had thus written. Inasmuch as “woman and complainant”, Coline Berry then found “insulting that a person who has already admitted some of the facts of which he is accused against women can claim to be the spokesperson for women and children victims of criminal offenses”. A return on stage which is decidedly not unanimous.
