Here are the fruits and vegetables that will be sold without plastic packaging from 2022

Fruits and vegetables should no longer be sold in plastic packaging on January 1, 2022. However, there are a multitude of exceptions to this decree. The bans will extend until 2026. La Dépêche gives you details.

Three apples surrounded by plastic, raspberries in a transparent plastic box, peppers in a bag … All these not really ecological packaging will disappear from the shelves of your supermarket. A decree that bans plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables on January 1, 2022 will be published on Tuesday October 12, according to the JDD. It follows the anti-waste law of 2020.

Which fruits and vegetables are affected?

The measure will apply on January 1, 2022 for leeks, zucchini, eggplants, peppers, cucumbers, “normal” potatoes and carrots, round tomatoes, “normal” onions and turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnips, radishes, Jerusalem artichokes and root vegetables. For fruits, plastic packaging will have to disappear for apples, pears, bananas, oranges, clementines, kiwis, mandarins, lemons, grapefruits, plums, melons, pineapples, mangoes, passion fruit and persimmons.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, as often. For a whole series of fruits and vegetables, which could be damaged by the sale in bulk, the application of the decree is postponed until the time to find packaging without plastic.





Plastic packaging possible until June 30, 2023 : ribbed and elongated tomatoes, heart segment, new / early onions and turnips, small round fruits (tomato, grape), Brussels sprouts, green beans, peaches, nectarines, apricots.

Plastic packaging possible until December 31, 2024 : cherries, cranberries, lingonberries, physalis, salad, lamb’s lettuce, young shoots, aromatic herbs, spinach, sorrel, edible flowers, mung bean (soy), endive, asparagus, broccoli, mushroom, potatoes and early carrots and baby carrots .

Plastic packaging possible until June 30, 2026 : raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, redcurrants, kiwi, blackcurrant, sourberry, sour, country redcurrant, seeds sprouts, ripe fruit.

The ban will also not apply to fruits and vegetables sold in batches of 1.5 kg or more.

How much plastic packaging will be saved?

37% of fruits and vegetables are sold packaged, recalls the JDD. This plastic packaging represents 1 to 2 billion packaging per year. By 2030, 20% of products will have to be sold in bulk in supermarkets against 1 to 3% today. Less plastics means less oil and therefore less waste.

What penalties will be incurred?

Failure to comply with the decree to be published on Tuesday will be liable to fines of up to € 15,000 and a daily penalty of € 1,500.