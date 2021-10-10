Here is the list of the devices that consume the most electricity in your home!

Electricity is a big part of our budget. Therefore, we recommend that you read this article to save a little!

Your electricity bill finally analyzed

Every time we get it we have a cold sweat. Indeed, despite the promises of the State, we are helpless in the face of the increase in the price of electricity. Therefore, we tend to look for the culprit (s) at home. We ask the children to be careful. Unfortunately, we do not do better and we do not often realize that we are at fault too. This is why the writing ofObjeko took matters into his own hands. By analyzing the objects in your household, it draws up a ranking of those who consume a lot. As always, you had better get your heart set on, because there are a few surprises in this article. With the following data, you should significantly reduce your energy rating!

Heating, the most power-hungry device

Be careful, if you use gas, you are not covered by this paragraph. On the other hand, if you have a radiator connected to the electric, there necessarily, that can play tricks on you. The situation is the same for everything concerning water heaters. Not only, we should stay a little less time in the shower. But in addition, we should check the degree of our heaters during “peak” and “off” hours.

That said, if the electricity bill still does not go down, it is probably a thermal insulation problem. Indeed, depending on the surface of the room to be heated, this factor can become a handicap and play bad tricks on you. Be that as it may, energy distributors make contracts that are often adapted to the situation. Check with their agents. Used to seeing similar cases, they may have some advice for you to remedy this problematic situation.





The kitchen

When you cook a good meal, you do not realize that you are pulverizing the price of monthly electricity consumption. Just with the oven! Experts estimate that the latter is so powerful, that over a year, a little over 1000 kWh soar into nature and your budget. Like this machine, we also have the hotplates which are extremely energy intensive. Depending on the home-cooked meals, this can vary between 500 and 1000 kWh. Still in the family of large household appliances, the fridge, freezer or even the dishwasher should be looked at with great attention. As for your coffee maker and kettle, they don’t need to be plugged in all the time. Objeko recommends that you do this only when you are using it. Little by little, the energy consumption is reduced! Courage!

Hygiene devices

If you’re lucky enough to have a dryer paired with your washing machine, look no further, you’ve found the culprit combo. Of course, this will depend on the selected program. Moreover, more and more devices of this kind offer you “express” modes. Great when you don’t have the material time, they also reduce the electricity bill. Then, for maniacs, vacuuming every day respects hygiene standards, but not necessarily economical. Also, pass a broom in strategic places of the house do not eat bread. By collecting the crumbs and impurities, you will feel relieved! Finally, in your beauty ritual, know that all hair devices (including straighteners) significantly increase the energy budget. Fortunately, Objeko gives you some tips for drying them naturally!

Watch out for everyday objects

In this digital century, how can we not approach these machines that change our social life? Computer, smartphone, game console, we all need to have fun, but not at any cost. So, just before bedtime, we recommend the small and large children of the screens. So you can fall asleep peacefully without having a nightmare about the electricity bill. We promise, if you follow our tips to the letter, it will be halved! Following the next episode! In the meantime, take care of yourself!



