hilarious match between bald and hairy (yes yes), Nivet still in shape

A new poster opposed bald and hairy at the Stade de la Créchère in La Rabatelière this Saturday, in front of a large audience. The hairless skulls won the day, especially thanks to Benjamin Nivet.

There were more than three peeled and one shorn, this Saturday afternoon at La Rabatelière in Vendée. Usually rather sparse, the handrail of the Stade de la Créchère had filled up for once with almost 1,300 spectators. Why so many people in a town with a few thousand inhabitants?

The sun, a surprise guest of this second weekend of October without a doubt, but above all because of the holding of a completely new match between a team of bald and a team of hairy, made up of local players (and players) . An original initiative led by the FC Chavagnes-La Rabatelière football club as part of the Vrai Foot Day operation, which promotes amateur football.

The match took place in a good spirit © @RMC Sport

“Hairy people, we call them villains… We’re going to mow them guys!” It is barely 4 p.m. The tone rises in the locker room of shaved heads. At the end of the bench, hilarious, two former professional players, known for their lack of hair on the pebble: the former Trojan Benjamin Nivet (godfather of the event) and the former goalkeeper of Brest, Steeve Elana, all two football retirees.

On the other side of the wall, hair in disarray and laughter too, especially when the coach Philippe Guichet, president of the organizing club, improvises himself as Aimé Jacquet in front of his blackboard (white) by explaining the interest of playing in a diamond pattern… “Bald people, they have nothing in their heads, not on their heads… but in their heads as well,” yells the coach with the curls.





“Original, festive, friendly”

4.30 p.m .: start of the crêping of buns. The bald ones miss the opening of the score by a hair. The two kops respond to each other in a festive atmosphere. “Whoever does not jump is not hairy!”, Belches the kapo with the long hair into a megaphone. On the other side, about twenty bald people (with a bald wig) chant: “Whoever does not jump is not shaved!”

On a center, Steeve Elana is not very far from having his hair done at his near post. In the air (and not hair), the former Brestois unfolds his 1.87 m. On the bench, the two coaches seem to be making white hair, especially that of the scalp, which is well aware that Benjamin Nivet will soon make his entry.

The bald ones narrowly won © @RMCSport

The meeting is at times disheveled, sometimes hairy … All in a good atmosphere. No player is looking for lice in the heads of their opponents. Nivet opens the scoring (for the bald). The match gets carried away. The hairy people take the lead again. Bald who can. A (fake) striker in underwear is caught by the hair by the security service. Aim of the head counts double for shaved heads then equalization of the hair.

The bald trainer is tearing his hair out. Final score: 3-3. Shoot to the net. The bald must go one. Nivet and Elana (yes, yes) miss their shot on goal, but the bald winners at the end of the suspense. “It’s original, festive, friendly”, smiles the former player of Troyes. The party continues in the small town of North Vendée. And some might just have a headache (or hair) on Sunday morning.