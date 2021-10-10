hospital worker sues suspension for non-vaccination

INFO LE FIGARO – An administrative assistant from the Nord-Essonne hospital group has filed a request for interim relief to contest the suspension of her post. His lawyer hopes to suspend this decision and that this case will set a precedent.

Since September 15, more than 1,400 employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes in Île-de-France have been suspended for non-compliance with the vaccine obligation against Covid-19, announced on Monday. October 4 the regional health agency (ARS). Among them, Christelle C., administrative assistant at the Nord-Essonne hospital group decided to file an interim relief to challenge this decision, learned Le Figaro. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 11 at the Versailles administrative court, where the summary judge will rule on the urgency and the need to suspend the suspension.

The applicant’s lawyer, Maître Rudyard Bessis, thus hopes to have her reinstated pending substantive proceedings. Contacted by Le Figaro, the lawyer confides currently handling about twenty files like that of Mrs. Christelle C. He regrets moreover that no answer was brought to his request to regroup them in one and the same hearing: “We will deal with a