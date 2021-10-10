How Emmanuel Macron and Éric Zemmour clashed from a distance this week

Six months before the presidential election, the head of state has decided to no longer ignore the polemicist. He is now directly opposed to the likely candidate on their vision of the company, even if he takes care not to name him.

Emmanuel Macron has chosen to respond to Eric Zemmour, at least indirectly. For several days and whereas previously he had ignored the polemicist, the Head of State replied on several occasions by media interposed to the remarks of the possible candidate for the presidential election, without however ever naming him.

This strategy establishes a distant duel between the two men six months before the national ballot. During the Council of Ministers, Thursday, Emmanuel Macron first wanted to make an update on the probable candidacy of the former journalist of the Figaro. “The current debates will end up boring the French. We must not get carried away in the permanent commentary”, he ruled after several executives of the majority attacked Eric Zemmour head-on.

Multiplication of allusions

Beyond a policy of small sentences, the Head of State decided to affirm his opposition to the polemicist on substantive subjects. “Emmanuel Macron really wants to engage in a fight on values ​​with Eric Zemmour”, decrypts our political columnist Amandine Atalaya.

During the Africa-France summit which was held in Montpellier on Friday, the president openly encouraged France to “assume its share of Africanity”. Asked about the issue of immigration and Eric Zemmour’s position on this subject, Emmanuel Macron did not evade.

“France is a great universalist and generous country which has vocation to legitimately defend its interests, its security, its balances but which at the same time has a universal vocation and a generosity. It is this balance which I defend. I think that c ‘is our historic vocation, “he told the Midi-Free.

“When the President of the Republic speaks of France, and of his founding, historical relationship, also, in international diplomacy with France, he does not speak of Eric Zemmour”, assures Saturday Christophe Castaner, head of the parliamentary group LaREM to the Assembly.

These remarks, mixing “humanism” and “firmness”, go against the very firm speech of Eric Zemmour on immigration described as a “threat” which can “lead France to its destruction”, according to Amandine Atalaya.





Even more recently, the Head of State reiterated his attachment to the abolition of the death penalty, while Eric Zemmour had revived a debate on the subject. The polemicist declared himself “philosophically” “in favor” of the death penalty. “I don’t think we did well” to abolish it, he added last month.

“In France as in Europe, voices that were believed to be stifled are emerging from the depths of history to call for the reinstatement of the death penalty”, replied in a barely veiled way Emmanuel Macron this Saturday, during a speech given at the Pantheon on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its abolition in France.

Do not leave the field open to Zemmour

Why such a change in strategy on the part of the Head of State today? At almost six months to the day of the presidential election, Emmanuel Macron can no longer ignore the polemicist. Eric Zemmour has managed to create momentum around his possible candidacy. Omnipresent in the media, he experienced a meteoric rise in the polls until he was present for the first time in the second round by a Harris Interactive poll for Challenges appeared on Wednesday. “It keeps going up [dans les sondages] and Emmanuel Macron does not want to give it free rein, ”summarizes our political columnist Amandine Atalaya.

Especially since the founder of LaREM has the political space to do so. “There are not many people to respond to Eric Zemmour,” said Amandine Atalaya, between a left “inaudible” because too scattered and a right-wing party still without a candidate.

By these various allusions to his potential adversary in 2022, the president adopts a “centrist niche”, that of an open “France of the Lights”. This strategy allows him to show that he is fundamentally opposed to Eric Zemmour on his vision of society. In this way, he launches the presidential race between the two probable candidates by putting cultural questions at the center of the debate.

The political interest for the Head of State would also be to seduce a centrist, even left-wing electorate in order to “be able to reactivate the republican front” in the event of a second round between the two men, analyzes Bernard Sananès, president of the Institute from the Elabe poll, on BFMTV.

Nearly six months before the first round of the presidential election, Eric Zemmour is still not officially a candidate.