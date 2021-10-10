how to achieve carbon neutrality?

On the occasion of the BIG event organized by Bpifrance on October 7, we had the opportunity to ask Guillaume Lesueur, director of EDF Pulse Ventures, three questions so that he can tell us more about the support of the fund. corporate investment of the group in start-ups and companies for a carbon neutral future.

Asked by Futura, Guillaume Lesueur, director of EDF Pulse Ventures, took part in the game of questions and answers on the objective of the carbon neutrality.

Futura: The watchword of this new edition of BIG is “conquer”. How does it work together for EDF Pulse Ventures?

Guillaume Lesueur: For EDF’s corporate venture fund, conquering means investing in new territories in order to develop new businesses for the group and to impose themselves there. The 270 million euros that we have invested over the past four years have been invested in subjects that are ahead of the curve for EDF with the potential for new professions and new businesses, such as tools digital decision support to decarbonize the agricultural world, Services blockchain with Exaion or industrial performance monitoring with the company Teeptrak. But the conquest is not just a story ofmoney, this is why our shareholders are “active” during the duration of our investment, that is to say that we support and advise the management teams and develop commercial or industrial synergies. Our approach is not simply to bet on the best start-up but also to help them become the best in their market thanks to all the support that a group of the size of EDF can provide.





According to the Global Innovation Index, France is now at the gates of the top 10 most innovative countries. How to go even further?

Guillaume Lesueur: The impressive gain of 10 places in ten years in this ranking reflects first of all the progressive and positive change of paradigm on innovation in France. Interest in the subject, but also in digital and entrepreneurship, is growing, which makes it possible to attract more talent and create great successes: the number of unicorns has tripled in France since 2018! Another interesting figure is that venture capital investments have also tripled since 2015. All of this shows good momentum, but which must be stepped up if we are to go even further. The aim is to develop the number of investment players, with a necessary public / private mix, and to intensify investments for technological development and the transition to industrialization. Large groups must also support more innovation through the start-up ecosystem, without however slowing them down with commercial exclusivities, but on the contrary by letting them express their full potential for agility.

How to reconcile the long time of technological and entrepreneurial development in the face of the urgency of the climate crisis and the necessary ecological transition?

Guillaume Lesueur: The key in my opinion is to act on several levers. In the short term, we must immediately deploy existing solutions, for example those in favor of energy efficiency as proposed Perfesco to manufacturers with an outsourcing and financing solution for energy efficiency projects. On medium-term levers, EDF participates, for example, in the largest global investment fund dedicated to hydrogen decarbonised, which will finance projects with a total value of 15 billion euros to overcome as quickly as possible energies of fossil origin. The longer term requires investments in innovation, and particularly in technology, because as stated the International Energy Agency, half of low technologies carbon necessary to achieve the objective of carbon neutrality remain to be developed. Hence the need to increase the number of investment players in France, in particular for large-scale fundraising or for the industrialization of technological solutions.