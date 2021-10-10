How to erase wrinkles under the eyes naturally? 5 foolproof tips

To fight against fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes, it is possible to treat mature skin naturally. Five foolproof tips can both slow down and lessen these signs of aging. Thanks to them, you will gain firmness without using cosmetics.

Taking advantage of anti-aging properties is accessible without using a day cream with a tightening effect. These dreaded tips are localized care for the signs of aging under the eyes. Thanks to them, you will gain tone and regain a youthful look.

What are the causes of the appearance of wrinkles?

Regardless of the skin type, elastin, responsible for the firmness of the skin along with collagen can be depleted due to the natural process of aging. This phenomenon can also impact the lower eyelid but also widen the wrinkles of the crow’s feet. Daily external aggressions such as the sun or pollution but also the lack of hydration can be responsible for the appearance of deep wrinkles. These are the consequence of a modification of the internal structure of the skin. They can be linked to skin aging which causes greater fragility of the skin due to the loss of collagen and hyaluronic acid, which guarantee the elasticity of the dermis. The permanent contraction of the muscles can lead to the appearance of what are called expression lines. Among them: lion’s wrinkle, crow’s feet but also wrinkles under the eyes. These furrows can become permanent. However, the effects of time can be reduced with natural ingredients with firming power.

1- Aloe vera is ideal for reducing wrinkles around the eyes

Thanks to these therapeutic virtues, study proves that topical application of aloe vera pulp can significantly reduce wrinkles and increase the level of collagen and hydration in the skin. To enjoy, take the flesh of a branch of aloe and apply it to the eye area and wait 15 minutes. All you have to do is rinse.

2- The banana mask to firm the eye area

Thanks to its high level of antioxidants, its vitamins (A, B, C, E), potassium, zinc and amino acids, the banana fruit is ideal for taking care of the skin. If you want to tone the underside of your eyelids, crush a quarter of a banana until you get a homogeneous preparation. Leave on a thin layer on the eye area and wait 20 minutes before rinsing.

3- Egg white can reduce the appearance of wrinkles





This highly nutritious source of protein, especially ovalbumin, is recommended for its anti-aging beauty routine to firm skin, tighten pores, absorb excess sebum and provide a radiant complexion. In addition, this study proves that egg white has the power to reduce the depth of fine lines and wrinkles but also to increase the levels of collagen under the skin. If you want to firm up the area around your eyes, apply a thin layer of this membrane to this area and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing.

4- Olive oil is a natural anti-aging treatment

Consuming this source of good fats which provides many benefits is a good habit to protect your skin from premature skin aging which accentuates wrinkles. Thanks to its vitamin E content which fights against free radicals, vitamin A which regenerates the skin, oleic acids and polyphenols to improve skin elasticity and protect the skin from cellular aging, this oil is a treatment for rejuvenation for the skin.

To regain plumped skin, add a few drops of lemon to a tablespoon of olive oil to boost collagen production. Apply this mixture to the eye area, menough you face in small circular motions and leave for 3 minutes. Due to the photo sensitizing action of citrus, it is recommended to adopt this treatment at night.

5- Avocado reduces wrinkles in the skin

Full of vitamin B and E, this source of good fats is a formidable ingredient that must be incorporated into special anti-aging eye care. Avocado deeply nourishes the skin and fights against dryness which can accelerate skin aging thanks to its richness in vitamins B, C and E. In addition, its pulp promotes the formation of collagen.

To do this, you will need to mash half of the inside of an avocado with a fork and mix it with olive oil for a more liquid consistency. Leave this mask on for 15 minutes on the eye area before rinsing with cold water for more firmness.

What are the habits to adopt to slow down the appearance of wrinkles?

Beyond a balanced diet, there are many reflexes to take to prevent premature skin aging. The first of these is to protect yourself well from the sun by daily applying a screen adapted to the complexion of your skin, summer and winter and especially to protect your eyes with suitable sunglasses. Cleanse your skin morning and evening is also required to remove impurities that can slow cell turnover.

