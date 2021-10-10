Hoyeon Jung, the star of the event series Squid Game, became the new lever of propaganda for French rap this Friday.

We only see it for a few days: Hoyeon Jung, the flagship Korean actress of the series Squid Game hit the headlines. The young woman has been at the heart of the news since the explosion of the latest Netflix phenomenon. In recent days, she has become, jumbled up, Louis Vuitton and adidas ambassador, in addition to having experienced a spectacular rise on her social networks. It’s simple: her Instagram account has grown by 3957% since early September: she now has 16 million subscribers, against “only” 400,000 a few weeks ago.

Hoyeon Jung, promotion phenomenon

But in short, this Friday, Hoyeon Jung has become a new lever of propaganda within the francophone rap scene. In short, a same appeared, claiming an interview with the actress for Vogue Korea. He is therefore attributed with false quotes to promote French projects, ironically or not. A way to capitalize on the gigantic exhibition of the one who plays Sae-Byeok in the event series. A few examples, with even some rappers playing the game, like Slimka.

Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung reveals in recent interview with Vogue Korea that she was recently obsessed with Laylow’s “.Raw” “I find this EP amazing, something the world needs, I used to listen to it a lot on the set of the series, my favorite is medal” pic.twitter.com/teDhEkzFNM – Laylow & Rap fan acc (@laylowmercy) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the album “Nudy Land” by Young Nudy “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better.” pic.twitter.com/Ml0tn8DZri – auntieee (@sineaed) October 7, 2021

Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung reveals in Vogue Korea interview that she is obsessed with Hatik’s “Folding Chair” “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, a good shit album” pic.twitter.com/rWRb4XO7aA – Grim 🐟 (@Grimkujow_) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Bouchon de ciège” by Kaaris “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better” pic.twitter.com/MM3MHSRzZ8 – RVPLAND 🌍❼ (@RvpLand) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Qalf infinity” Damso’s new album

“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better” pic.twitter.com/Ws9sSOeWvJ – Ζ.Cocktail 🍹 (@Cocktaill_) October 7, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Hamza” “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, the real“ King of Pop ”, yes, he is better than MJ” pic.twitter.com/ZeRkJlfdpI – Alvaro 🇪🇸 (@alvaromxna) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Ziak” “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, he is the best driller, better than all the frauds of the UK or US” pic.twitter.com/f1biMpO1Z4 – Alvaro 🇪🇸 (@alvaromxna) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Tunnel Vision” by Slimka “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better” pic.twitter.com/pDX549uMiy – TUNNEL VISION (@XTRMSLIMKA) October 8, 2021

In reality, the same now extends beyond the simple musical sphere, a few popular Twitter accounts have already picked up on the trend.

Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung reveals in an interview with Vogue Korea that she is obsessed with French Monster videos. “I just think it’s something every human needs right now, whenever I hear“ Yop tout l’monde c’est Gotaga ”my mood changes for the better” pic.twitter.com/DvzcHy6i4B – GotagaTV (@GotagaTV) October 8, 2021