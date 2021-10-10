More

    Hoyeon Jung, star of “Squid Game”, is the new French rap meme and it’s very funny

    Hoyeon Jung, the star of the event series Squid Game, became the new lever of propaganda for French rap this Friday.

    We only see it for a few days: Hoyeon Jung, the flagship Korean actress of the series Squid Game hit the headlines. The young woman has been at the heart of the news since the explosion of the latest Netflix phenomenon. In recent days, she has become, jumbled up, Louis Vuitton and adidas ambassador, in addition to having experienced a spectacular rise on her social networks. It’s simple: her Instagram account has grown by 3957% since early September: she now has 16 million subscribers, against “only” 400,000 a few weeks ago.

    Hoyeon Jung, promotion phenomenon

    But in short, this Friday, Hoyeon Jung has become a new lever of propaganda within the francophone rap scene. In short, a same appeared, claiming an interview with the actress for Vogue Korea. He is therefore attributed with false quotes to promote French projects, ironically or not. A way to capitalize on the gigantic exhibition of the one who plays Sae-Byeok in the event series. A few examples, with even some rappers playing the game, like Slimka.

    In reality, the same now extends beyond the simple musical sphere, a few popular Twitter accounts have already picked up on the trend.

    Aslam

