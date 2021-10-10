HyperX ChargePlay Duo review: a simple and efficient dual charger for Xbox controllers

In harmony with the Xbox design

While some gamepad charging stations go for a somewhat choppy design, HyperX’s ChargePlay Duo doesn’t. In black plastic very similar to that used for official Xbox controllers, it remains sober despite its few shiny black areas and a gray HyperX logo that adorn its different faces.

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo charging station without controllers.

Above all, we quickly notice that this support is not designed to charge controllers via their USB port, which would involve turning the controller over or manually plugging a cable into it. Instead, HyperX opted for a more discreet and no less efficient solution, providing a connector directly on the batteries that ship with the ChargePlay Duo. The levers can therefore be simply placed on the support, the shape of the latter being designed to carefully follow the contours of the shell.

Charging takes place via this connector.

Unlike the battery from the official Xbox Play & Charge kit, which does charge via the USB connector on the controller, the two batteries supplied by HyperX are specifically designed to charge from the station they accompany. These are easily inserted in place of the two AA batteries of the controller and a special cover replaces the original one. In fact, an orifice is provided in the middle of this cover to allow access to the battery connector, which automatically comes into contact with the spring-loaded contactor of the station. All you have to do is put your controller on it for it to start recharging automatically. Simple and efficient. Note, however, in this regard that contrary to what HyperX indicates on its official website, it is not about induction charging here.

Two types of covers are provided, for Xbox One controllers and Xbox Series controllers.

