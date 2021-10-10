HyperX ChargePlay Duo review: a simple and efficient dual charger for Xbox controllers

In harmony with the Xbox design
While some gamepad charging stations go for a somewhat choppy design, HyperX’s ChargePlay Duo doesn’t. In black plastic very similar to that used for official Xbox controllers, it remains sober despite its few shiny black areas and a gray HyperX logo that adorn its different faces.
Above all, we quickly notice that this support is not designed to charge controllers via their USB port, which would involve turning the controller over or manually plugging a cable into it. Instead, HyperX opted for a more discreet and no less efficient solution, providing a connector directly on the batteries that ship with the ChargePlay Duo. The levers can therefore be simply placed on the support, the shape of the latter being designed to carefully follow the contours of the shell.
Unlike the battery from the official Xbox Play & Charge kit, which does charge via the USB connector on the controller, the two batteries supplied by HyperX are specifically designed to charge from the station they accompany. These are easily inserted in place of the two AA batteries of the controller and a special cover replaces the original one. In fact, an orifice is provided in the middle of this cover to allow access to the battery connector, which automatically comes into contact with the spring-loaded contactor of the station. All you have to do is put your controller on it for it to start recharging automatically. Simple and efficient. Note, however, in this regard that contrary to what HyperX indicates on its official website, it is not about induction charging here.
Charging by electromagnetic induction would be a little less energy efficient, but would have made it possible to keep the original lever covers, more aesthetic and respecting the harmony of colors. Indeed, HyperX may provide two pairs of covers (one for the Xbox One controllers, the other for the Xbox Series controllers), all are black in color, which swears a bit when you have a white controller or colorful.
Standard charge and autonomy
As soon as the controller is placed on the ChargePlay Duo, the charging of its battery starts. A white light bar will then flash slowly throughout the power supply period.
You have to wait for about 2 hours 30 minutes before the indicator light becomes fixed, a sign that the charge is complete, which is quite a standard period of time given the 1400 mAh capacity of the NiMh battery used.
However, this duration remains reasonable insofar as you are encouraged to put your controller on the charging station as soon as you have finished playing. Since such a battery allows about twenty hours of play, even the biggest players should not find themselves short of energy. What also to forgive the absence of precise indicator of the battery charge level.
At the end of charging, the station still consumes approximately 2.6 W (1.3 W per controller), but this only lasts a few minutes before consumption drops to 0 W. You can thus leave controllers on the ChargePlay Duo without fear a waste of energy.