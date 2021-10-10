Boxing – Defeated by KO against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder reacted to his defeat, the second of his career, the second to the Gypsy King.

Deontay Wilder had the opportunity to take revenge on Tyson fury, the only man to have beaten him among the professionals so far. Unfortunately for him, despite a mass gain, a new coach and some tactical adjustments, the “Bronze Bomber” was again lost by KO in the eleventh round.

The American gave his first impressions of his defeat before being taken to hospital for check-ups. Unlike their previous meeting, he did not seek excuses and seems to recognize the superiority of his evening opponent:

“I did my best, but it wasn’t enough. I’m not sure what happened. I know in training he did some things, and I also know he didn’t come to 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, to try to manhandle me and he succeeded. “

Deontay had started the match well by placing many blows to the body and winning the first round. After finishing all-in in round 3, he seemed to be approaching victory by scoring two knockdowns in the following round. Saved by the bell, Fury had time to recover and ended up unrolling until KO in the penultimate round.