“I faced a lot of hatred”: Coeur de Pirate talks about his relationship with a transgender woman

Beatrice Martin, better known by her pseudonym Coeur de pirate, suffered a surge of transphobic hatred when she formalized her relationship with American singer Laura Jane Grace. A very difficult period to go through. For the first time, she mentioned this hateful outburst and its consequences on her mental health in the title In darkness taken from his latest album.

Asked by Metro, Coeur de pirate remembered this great display of his private life. At the time, it was revealed that she had left her husband to experience a love affair with Laura Jane Grace, artist and transgender woman. Béatrice Martin was then coming out queer, receiving support but also the worst comments. “I had a relationship with a transgender woman a few years ago. It was really, really hard for me to go through publicly. I was in my love bubble. I was in a relationship with someone and everything seemed ok to me. But, I faced a lot of hate from a lot of people. It really marked me“, she laments to our Belgian colleagues.





Coeur de Pirate will always continue to fight against transphobia, in particular with its necessary texts: “I think it’s something that people in the queer community face on a daily basis. That’s why it’s important to assert yourself. And I needed to talk about it in song, which I hadn’t done yet. “

Falling into alcoholism and depression, Béatrice Martin took several years to rebuild herself and now manages to use her emotions in her lyrics. She continues to be an irreproachable mother to her daughter Romy (9 years old). Pregnant, the artist is currently in a relationship with bartender Marc Flynn. Baby should be pointing the tip of his nose soon.