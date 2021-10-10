In Austria, the fall of the young right-wing prodigy Sebastian Kurz

STORY – Under pressure from the opposition and let down by his environmental allies, the young Austrian chancellor has chosen to resign to give way to Alexander Schallenberg.

In Vienna

Everything rushed. After searches on Wednesday morning at the Chancellery, at the headquarters of the Conservative Party (ÖVP) and at the Ministry of Finance, an investigation for embezzlement, corruption and influence peddling was opened against Sebastian Kurz. Until Friday, the latter said he wanted to stay in place. But the weight of the opposition, which had planned the vote of a motion of censure on Tuesday morning to force him to resign, added to that of the environmental party, whose leader, vice-chancellor of Austria, said that Sebastian Kurz was “More apt to perform his duties”, led the young 35-year-old leader to give up his post.

On Saturday evening, at a press conference, he said he wanted “Give way to avoid chaos and guarantee stability” from the country. He thus hopes to avoid a motion of censure which threatened to lead to the fall of the ruling coalition. He would, he explained,“Irresponsible to hand over government responsibilities