In Brussels, tens of thousands of people demonstrate for the climate

MOBILIZATION – Nearly 80 militant groups, united under the banner “Climate Coalition”, had called for this first major climate march since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Several dozen demonstrators took part

70,000 people according to the organizers… 25,000 according to the police. This Sunday, the first major climate march since the start of the coronavirus epidemic took place in the streets of Brussels, a few weeks before the international summit of COP26. The three-kilometer walk linked the Brussels-North station to the Parc du Cinquantenaire.

“It’s time to have systemic change with radical action. It is about the survival of humanity, ”climate activist Anuna De Wever told TV station VRT.

Nearly 80 militant groups, united under the banner “Climate Coalition”, called for the demonstration, in which Belgian politicians also participated.





“It’s not my generation to foot the bill”

“The climate is a socio-economic issue. We must now defend it because it is not for my generation to foot the bill, ”said Conor Rousseau, 28, leader of the Vooruit party, the former socialist party in Flanders. The protest was of particular importance after the deadly floods that hit Belgium in July.

