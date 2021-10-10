In Czech Republic, hospitalization of president suspends formation of government

Czech President Milos Zeman in August 2021 in Prague. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

Czech President Milos Zeman, who has been ill for some time, had to be hospitalized Sunday, October 10, and placed in intensive care, shortly after meeting the outgoing Prime Minister, his ally the billionaire populist Andrej Babis, who is hopeful maintain power despite its short legislative defeat. This emergency hospitalization suspends the process of appointing the new government.

The country has wondered since the announcement of the results on Saturday which of Babis, with the 27.14% of his ANO party, or of Petr Fiala, whose Ensemble coalition won 27.78% of the vote, would be chosen by the president for lead the next government.

Surprise and fragile victory of Fiala

At first, the partial results published by the official election website gave the outgoing Prime Minister comfortably in the lead, according to polls. But the gap then melted, and the result changed with the count of the ballots of the big cities.

Petr Fiala, leader of the center-right coalition, Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Prague. DARKO BANDIC / AP

The leader of Ensemble, Petr Fiala, said on Saturday evening his ambition to form the next government, claiming to have a mandate “Strong”. “Mr. President will have to take this into account”, he insisted.





The opposition alliance Ensemble – of center-right, made up of three parties – would have a majority of 108 seats in the Parliament, which has 200 elected representatives, if it forms a broader coalition with the Czech Pirate Party and the centrist movement of the Mayors and independents, STAN.

“We will see what the president says”

Constitutionally, it is up to the president to designate the new prime minister. However, before the ballot, Milos Zeman had hinted that he would choose Mr. Babis. He also met him on Sunday morning, before a more official meeting initially scheduled for Wednesday, according to his entourage. The head of state also assured that he would give a mandate to gather a majority to a party leader, and not to a coalition leader.

Andrej Babis, outgoing prime minister and candidate for re-election, Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Prague. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

“We will see what the president says”Mr Babis said, adding to reporters: “I am a manager, my place is in government. ” The 67-year-old political leader has made his fortune in the food industry, chemicals and media. He is suspected of fraud with European subsidies, and the European Union accuses him of a conflict of interest between his roles as businessman and politician. His name also appeared in the “Pandora Papers”, for having used the money of his offshore companies to finance the purchase of properties in the south of France.

Twenty elected for the far right, none for the communists

A fourth party will sit in parliament, the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy movement, SPD, led by Tokyo-born businessman Tomio Okamura, who won nearly 10% of the vote and should be able to count on 20 elected.

With a score of 3.6%, the Communists did not cross the 5% mark on Saturday and will be excluded from Parliament for the first time since World War II.

The turnout reached over 65%, compared to 60.84% ​​in the previous legislative elections in 2017.