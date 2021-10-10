In Lebanon, partial return of electricity after a total blackout

The headquarters of the national company Electricité du Liban was damaged in the explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020. ANWAR AMRO / AFP

The electricity network in Lebanon was partially put back into service on Sunday October 10 after a total blackout the day before, the production of electricity having been made possible thanks to diesel aid provided by the army, announced the energy ministry. Lebanese. “The army handed over (…) 6,000 kiloliters of diesel, divided equally between the Deir Ammar and Zahrani power stations ”, which makes it possible to produce current for a few hours each day, the ministry said.

The energy minister also announced that he had received the agreement of the Central Bank of Lebanon for a loan of 100 million dollars intended for the supply of oil.

Stuck in an unprecedented crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the history of the world since 1850, Lebanon has been experiencing draconian power rationing for months, peaking at more than twenty-two hours a day, and struggles to import fuel, while the national currency suffers a historic tumble and foreign currencies are less and less available.





Private generators also rationed

On Saturday, the country plunged for the second time since the beginning of October in a total blackout after the shutdown of the activity of two important power stations for lack of fuel, according to the national company Electricité du Liban (EDL).

The cuts have paralyzed the lives of the population and several vital sectors for months, while the managers of private generators, who often take over, are also rationing businesses, hospitals and homes, as fuel becomes scarce.

The country, whose ruling class is accused of corruption and incompetence, has suffered for decades from endemic electricity under-production. EDL’s mismanagement has cost the treasury billions of dollars since the end of the civil war (which lasted from 1975 to 1990). The international community is calling for urgent reforms from the Lebanese authorities, in particular for EDL, a symbol of bad governance and the decay of public services in Lebanon.

