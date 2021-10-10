In Tunisia, demonstration “against the coup” of President Kaïs Saïed

During a demonstration against the seizure of power by Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis on October 10, 2021. ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS

Despite filtering and many checks, more than 5,000 people, according to observers, demonstrated on Sunday, October 10, in the center of Tunis to denounce the coup by President Kaïs Saïed, who took full powers at the end of July. According to a police source, there were at least 3,000 at the start of the rally, and the crowd continued to grow.

“I came as a democrat and supporter of Moncef Marzouki”, the former Tunisian president (2011-2014) who lives in Paris, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) a fifty-something, by buying a small flag from a seller before joining the demonstration at the call of various parties opposed to the president, including the Islamist-inspired Ennahda party.

A whole portion of Avenue Bourguiba was nevertheless closed to demonstrators. Checkpoints have been set up at the ends with bag control and screening of demonstrators. Some have complained of intimidation by the police to prevent them from advancing. A voice in the crowd protested to the address of the police checks: “The rally is blocked, shame on you. “





“The revolution does not die”

The bulk of the protesters gathered in front of the municipal theater and in the arcaded part of Avenue Bourguiba that leads to the medina. “The people against the coup”, “Raise your voice, the revolution does not die”shouted the demonstrators, including many men and women who identified as sympathizers of Ennahda, the bête noire of President Saïed.

After months of political blockage and in the midst of a serious socio-economic and health crisis, Mr. Saïed invoked on July 25 a “Imminent danger” to dismiss the Prime Minister, suspend the activities of Parliament and regain control of the judiciary.

After two months of uncertainties, on September 22, he promulgated a decree that formalizes the suspension of several chapters of the Constitution and establishes “Exceptional measures”, supposed to be provisional, the time to carry out “Political reforms”, including amendments to the Constitution of 2014.

In the meantime, the president has maintained the freezing of Parliament – and the salaries of deputies -, himself legislates by decree and chairs the Council of Ministers. On September 29, he appointed scientist Najla Bouden as prime minister and the formation of a new government is expected overnight.

After the president’s coup, Tunisian and international organizations criticized a “Grabbing of power” and said they feared for public rights and freedoms.

