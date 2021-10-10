INFOGRAPHICS. What did the polls say 6 months before the presidential election in the previous elections?

Macron leading the first round, Zemmour who is progressing, the left which is struggling to exceed 10% … If most polls make the same observation, are they nevertheless reliable 6 months before the poll? BFMTV.com took a look at studies published during previous elections.

A little over six months before the presidential election, a favorite emerges clearly in the polls: Emmanuel Macron. Systematically qualified for the second round in all studies, the winner of 2017 even prances ahead of the first in almost all cases since the summer.

With the progress of Eric Zemmour, who scoops up voting intentions in the National Rally and on the right, the current President of the Republic now has a comfortable lead over his rivals in the polls. But are they really reliable more than six months before the election? When we look at the studies published in 2016, we see that the results announced by the institutes did not always turn out to be in line with those of the ballot box.

In September 2016, the institutes imagined Juppé, Sarkozy, Fillon or Le Maire at the Elysée

Indeed, out of the 37 surveys carried out in September 2016 (see methodology at the end of the article), Alain Juppé was largely in the lead with nearly 30% of voting intentions on average, all assumptions combined. The mayor of Bordeaux will not even pass the stage of the primary of the right, just like Nicolas Sarkozy (21%).

The institutes were also wrong on the left, testing François Hollande (12%), Manuel Valls (8%) or Arnaud Montebourg (6%) but not Benoît Hamon who will end up representing the Socialist Party. François Bayrou, who will eventually join Emmanuel Macron was also tested in nearly half of the polls.

INFOGRAPHIC © BFMTV

Some of the personalities tested in September 2016 nevertheless participated well in the May 2017 election. But again, the gap between the two periods is quite significant:

Marine Le Pen, given at 28%, will ultimately obtain only 21% of the votes

Emmanuel Macron, given at 16%, will finally gather 24% of the votes

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, given at 12.5%, will finally gather nearly 20% of the votes

If the 2017 election was special – the Fillon affair, the emergence of a candidate outside the traditional parties, the president’s refusal to stand for re-election – we nevertheless note that these variations have also been observed in the past.

Jospin in 2002, Balladur in 1995 …

In 2012, the polling institutes were right about the identity of the future president. It is rather among the smallest candidates that they were mistaken, not having foreseen the fall of Eva Joly (passed from 7 to 2%), nor the breakthrough of Jean-Luc Mélenchon (gone from 5 to 11 %).

They will also test Dominique de Villepin in all studies … although he will not show up. 5 years earlier, it was François Bayrou, given 8% of voting intentions in October 2006, which surprised six months later by gathering nearly 19% of the votes.

In 2002, Lionel Jospin, supposed to qualify in the second round and win according to the September polls, will finally be overtaken by Jean-Marie Le Pen, credited with 8% six months earlier but who will approach 17% in the first round . Finally, in 1995, it was Jacques Chirac who played the spoilsport, qualifying in the second round when studies announced a confrontation between Balladur and a socialist candidate (Jospin or Delors).





INFOGRAPHIC © BFMTV

If the September 1987 polls are relatively close to the results of the 1988 election, those of the fall of 1980 were also wrong about the outcome of the 1981 poll. In October and November 1980, they thus predicted a relatively real election. easy Valery Giscard d’Estaing, largely in the lead in the first round (34.5%) ahead of his rival François Mitterrand (18.5%). The gap will ultimately be much tighter (28% for Giscard, 26% for Mitterrand) and the Socialist will end up winning in the second round, contrary to what the institutes announced six months earlier.

Polls 6 months before an election “are not predictive”

It should be noted that each poll gives an idea of ​​the voting intentions at an instant T and that it is logical that these evolve over time. Asked about BFMTV on October 7, Opinion Way CEO Frédéric Micheau recalled that “six-month surveys are neither predictive nor forecast”.

“An electoral campaign will take place. We are at the very beginning of the pre-campaign. The electoral offer, that is to say the identity of the candidates, is not known. We do not yet know who will be the candidate of the Republicans, the head of state has not officially represented himself, the programs are not yet known … In short, the electoral debate has not taken place, “explains the pollster.

The interest of publishing polls six months before the election is to make “an inventory of the balance of power at the present time”, explains the author of the book Election prophecy.

“What is interesting is to follow the evolution of this balance of power. There is an electoral campaign, we have to see what the effects of this campaign are and the best way to measure these effects, these are the polls. . “

“Logical and expected” variations

Asked about BFMTV on October 2, Ipsos study director Mathieu Gallard also recalls that it is normal for the polls to change over the months.

“It can be explained quite simply by the fact that there is a campaign. There are debates, candidates who present their programs, more or less highlighted issues … And all this can favor or disadvantage some candidates. It makes perfect sense and expected that throughout an election campaign, there are some who advance and others who retreat. “

These surveys also include a margin of error which, depending on the estimated score, can vary from 1 to 3.5%. In addition, some are based solely on responses given by people “certain to vote”. This methodology therefore does not take into account the many undecided voters, abstainers or even non-registered voters, who could change their minds between now and the ballot.

Methodology of the first infographic. In September 2016, five studies on the presidential election were carried out: an Elabe with 8 different hypotheses, an Ipsos with 4 options, a BVA with 8 scenarios, an IFOP with 8 hypotheses and a TNS-Sofres with 9 different options. For each candidate, we displayed the average of all the hypotheses in which it was tested.