Intego, the 100% Mac antivirus sees its price being sacrificed

Since 1997, Intego has been one of the leading figures in Mac cybersecurity. The company specializing in the protection of Apple machines is enjoying immense success due to its performance. 100% of all malware on Mac would be identified directly. With a large team of researchers and academics, the firm knows how to react as quickly as possible to computer attacks.

If you’re looking to protect your Mac (and your data), Intego is a great antivirus. In addition, it displays a favorable rate all weekend. If you opt for the classic antivirus with its firewall, it will cost 19.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros. This gives you a license for one year and to protect a device.

What we like about a Mac antivirus like Intego is that it is always discreet. It will run in the background when the computer is on. However, this will not penalize the performance or the autonomy of the device. Note that Intego is not fond of unwanted pop-ups either. You can therefore easily forget that the software is running and monitoring any malware. It’s practical, it is quickly forgotten and it gets the job done.





Maximum security with Intego

With more than 20 years of experience in the segment, Intego has also developed other tools to optimize and secure a Mac. They all come together in a security suite called Mac Premium Bundle X9 which is $ 34.99 instead of $ 84.99 per year. This pack includes the antivirus for Mac but also a tool to clean your computer, an automatic backup system and a tool for parental control.

In the end, if you add 15 euros per year compared to the classic antivirus, you will therefore have access to very practical tools (in particular the cleaner for Mac or for the back-up system). If you don’t need it, however, the antivirus for less than 2 euros per month will be a great deal. This will allow you to face all the threats coming from the web without having to be too vigilant.

