Introducing Amazon’s New Fire TV Max for Your 4K TV

With Fire TV, Amazon offers a nomadic solution to take advantage of all existing streaming platforms. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Salto, My Canal, Molotov, FranceTV, Arte, Twitch, YouTube, etc. With the Fire TV 4K Max, Amazon’s connected stick becomes more fluid and faster.

Streaming in 4K has never been easier

The Fire TV is a very practical accessory that allows you to transform any screen with an HDMI port into a connected TV. All you have to do is connect the stick to said port, power it via the USB socket and you’re done. By connecting the stick to your WiFi network, you have access to the Fire TV interface which allows you to download / launch all your favorite streaming apps.

Unlike another device like the Chromecast, you don’t need a smartphone to cast anything on the screen. The Fire TV Max 4K has built-in memory and RAM so you can store and launch all apps quickly. It is also equipped with a remote control allowing easy navigation in the menus. And it is equipped with handy shortcut buttons to the most famous apps: Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Also note that the remote control is equipped with an Alexa button which allows you to control the stick by voice. But also to interact with Amazon’s voice assistant to talk to him and ask him for something other than launching Squid Game on Netflix. And of course if you have other Amazon devices, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show, you can control the Fire TV Max 4K by voice.





Fire TV Max 4K with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

There is already a Fire TV 4K but Amazon has changed the formula with this Max version. Announced as 40% more efficient than its predecessor, it is necessary to look at its technical characteristics to unearth the differences. First of all, the storage does not move: 8 GB. On the other hand, the RAM gains 512 MB and goes from 1.5 GB to 2 GB. This makes it easier to run the new MediaTek MT8696 SoC chip.

The big notable improvement of this Fire TV Max 4K is the management of WiFi 6. This is very good news because it makes it easier to manage the 4K stream at high speed. And of course, this provides a wider signal range as well as better overall throughput.

And among the other new features, we also note the appearance of the overlay of another video stream on your screen. So if you are in front of your series or your film and your surveillance camera is triggered, the video stream will be embedded in the image without cutting off what you were watching. Very practical in a connected home.

