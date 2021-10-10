“It makes me vomit”: Catherine Hiegel slams the return on stage of Richard Berry, accused of incest by his daughter Coline – news

While he is accused of incest by his daughter Coline, Richard Berry will soon return on stage in the role of a lawyer. Enough to make his ex-companion Catherine Hiegel jump, who did not spare him in the columns of the JDD.

Coline Berry’s mother comes out of the silence. Accused of incest by his eldest daughter and subject of a complaint for “rape and sexual assault on a minor of 15 years by ascendant and corruption of a minor“, Richard Berry (who claims his innocence) will soon be back on stage for his show Pleadings. In this one, he will take over texts by Gisèle Halimi, lawyer who fought for the rights of women and children. A project that makes Catherine Hiegel “furious”. The member of the Comédie-Française has gone off its hinges in the columns of the JDD, and this for the first time since her daughter Coline filed a complaint against her father.

“What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine“

“You may have noticed that my daughter’s name is Coline Berry?”, she asked in the columns of the JDD, before adding: “What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine.“ While accused of incest by his eldest daughter, Catherine Hiegel is indignant that her ex-companion goes back on the boards to read the Pleadings at the Théâtre Libre, in Paris. “We can’t prevent it, she regrets. But that Richard put on a lawyer dress and say texts by Gisèle Halimi makes me vomit!“, thus entrusted the actress, specifying that the famous lawyer was “a friend, a real”. “She didn’t even touch a right”, she rebelled.





Coline Berry “revolted” by the return on stage of his father

Catherine Hiegel is not the only one to rise up against Richard Berry’s project. Last September, her daughter Coline Berry said “revolted” that his father plays the role of lawyer for women and children, in a letter addressed to the president of the Bar of the Paris Bar and to AFP. “If my father denied (in the media) the accusations against him, he has, however, since this complaint, publicly admitted facts of serious repeated domestic violence. He remembers that he severely hit my mother, Catherine Hiegel, who has since lost an eardrum“, she had thus written. Inasmuch as “woman and complainant”, Coline Berry then found “insulting that a person who has already admitted some of the facts of which he is accused against women can claim to be the spokesperson for women and children victims of criminal offenses”. A return on stage which is decidedly not unanimous.

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.