it smells scorched with his wife Alexandra Pastor!

David Hallyday never tells his life in the press. However, our colleagues fromParis here report a divorce. Still ?

David Hallyday, on the verge of clash?



David Hallyday rarely agrees to answer journalists’ questions. So this interview with our colleagues from France 5, and more specifically from C to You, worth gold. And for good reason, with parents like Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday, he must be tired of being the center of attention. Moreover, since the arrival of social networks, it’s even worse than anything. During the legal battle between him and his stepmother Laeticia Hallyday, he saw how everything was amplified and distorted on Instagram or Twitter. Unfortunately for him, even if common ground has been found on this side, he must now bridge the gaps with his wife Alexandra Pastor. More and more rumors are spreading on the Web. Objeko takes stock and tries to see more clearly!

An inexplicable absence

In the middle of September, a Johnny tribute day aroused curiosity. First of all, a statue in his honor now exists in the 12th arrondissement. Composed of a guitar neck and a Harley Davidson, opinions are really divided about it. In the crowd, fans expected to see Laura Smet or David Hallyday again. Unfortunately, apart from a letter from the youngest Laura Smet read by Anne Hidalgo, the prodigy son was not keen to make an appearance.

It is often said that music softens manners. This is why Laeticia Hallyday hoped at least that he would make an appearance during the concert. Many artists and family friends responded to the call of the widow of Taulier and Jean-Claude Camus. Obviously, David Hallyday like Eddy Mitchell does not hear it that way. During an interview, the mother of Jade and Joy seems to deplore that this situation goes on forever. “(…) Our relationships remain complicated. I tried to take the first step over and over againhis so that we can reconcile after Johnny’s death. But nothing helps. ” Despite this heavy ” feeling of abandonment »Even of rejection, she expresses the wish that everything will end “By returning to order. ” If only for Jade and Joy. The two little girls wish to have healthy relationships with the elders of the Youth Idol. In your opinion, dear reader ofObjeko, will this sweet dream eventually come true? The mystery remains unsolved!





A deafening silence

As misfortune never comes alone, Objeko absolutely must warn you of this rumor. Indeed, at the beginning, nobody among the relatives or fans of David Hallyday did not pay attention. Exiled in Portugal with his darling Alexandra Pastor, Sylvie Vartan’s little prince really hoped to no longer suffer from the covers and even less the incessant flashes of the paparazzi. Despite, after almost twenty years of love, the couple would be bad. And this despite the birth of his son Cameron in 2004!

Instead of answering all this, David Hallyday wallows more in silence. He prefers to tell us about his musical projects. From time to time, he shows us some bits of his heavenly living environment. As the photo above attests, the girls he had with Estelle often come to visit him there. While Ilona will soon be getting married, Emma continues her ascent of the catwalks, but also of television. As for Cameron, it seems that the virus of the song inhabits him. Case to be followed with the greatest attention. From up there, Johnny Hallyday must also monitor it very (very) closely.

No way his worthy heir divorces a second time. Always on good terms with his first wife Estelle, notoriety does not go to his head. On the contrary, he flees it like the plague! In this article, Objeko just told you the disastrous backstage of her first marriage. So, do we take the same one and start over? Why is fate so fierce against him? The editorial staff sends him lots of kind thoughts and wishes him to be happy, alone or in company!

