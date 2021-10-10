Italy beats Belgium and takes 3rd place

Italy has regained some of its “magic” of the Euro to beat Belgium (2-1) and take third place in the League of Nations, Sunday in Turin, thanks to strikers with more legs and a Gianluigi Donnarumma in success. As in the quarter-finals of the Euro, where the Nazionale had won by the same score, on the road to their coronation at Wembley, the Belgian defense suffered in the face of the speed of the Italians.

Donnarumma saved three times by its amounts

In his stadium, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa was particularly keen to score, but he was unsuccessful on his many occasions. And it was Nicolo Barella who scored with a clear volley on a corner returned full axis by the Belgian defense (47th), then Domenico Berardi, on a penalty obtained by Chiesa (65th).

Gianluigi Donnarumma, captain’s armband on his arm, was very lucky – saved three times by his uprights! – but also huge reflexes on two heavy strikes from Toby Alderweireld (69th, 77th): “Gigio! Gigio! “, He heard this time coming from the stands, after the whistles of San Siro, who did not forgive him his departure from PSG. The goalkeeper still had to bow at the end of the match against Charles de Ketelaere (86th), who passed a ball between his legs to reduce the score.





30 – Roberto Mancini is the Italian manager to have reached the 30 victories with the lowest total of matches (44) in the history of Squadra Azzurra. Commanding officer.#ItalyBelgium #UEFANationsLeague pic.twitter.com/dBzXcRbt0V – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 10, 2021

Italy, after its first defeat in more than three years against Spain, got what it wanted: a victory against the first in the Fifa rankings to heal its 5th place, and hope to be among the seeds in April. of the draw for the final phase of the 2022 World Cup.

“The balance sheet? It was two good games, including the one lost against Spain (2-1), ten against eleven it was not easy. Today, we still had a good performance, with other players, notes Roberto Mancini. The team played just as well despite the changes (five at kick-off). Belotti and Immobile (injured), by their experience and their knowledge of the team, were missing in attack in these two games. But we were able to try alternative solutions. “