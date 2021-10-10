Italy dominates Belgium and takes third place in the League of Nations

The match: 2-1

“It’s a game we play for nothing. Being third in the League of Nations is no use. I don’t know why we are playing this game. ” These words from Thibaut Courtois when discussing the meeting against Italy announced the color on the motivation of the Belgian – and most certainly of his teammates – to play this match. And in this small final of the League of Nations, where the two teams were largely reshuffled, it was finally Italy which took the best of Belgium (2-1).