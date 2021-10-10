Italy takes Belgium and finishes on the podium

Prestige match between the two unfortunate semi-finalists of the 2020-2021 Nations League this Sunday with the clash between Italy and Belgium. Dominated by Spain (2-1), Squadra Azzurra wanted to recover on their land and made some changes in their 4-3-3. Expelled against La Roja, Leonardo Bonucci gave way to Francesco Acerbi in defense. Manuel Locatelli and Lorenzo Pellegrini took the place of Jorginho and Marco Verratti in the midfield. Finally, Federico Chiesa was accompanied in attack by Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori who replaced Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. On the Belgian side, the 3-4-3 was maintained with some modifications. With the absence of Eden Hazard, Yannick Carrasco went up a notch and left Alexis Saelemaekers as a piston. In front, Michy Batshuayi and Hans Vanaken took the place of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

What follows after this advertisement

And the match started strong. If Federico Chiesa quickly obtained two strikes (2nd and 3rd), the first big strike was Belgian with Michy Batshuayi in charge. The Besiktas player, however, struck way too high (7th). Italy then put more ingredients in this meeting. Domenico Berardi pushed Thibaut Courtois to the parade (18th) while the young scorer from Sassuolo, Giacomo Raspadori, who had been well launched by Federico Chiesa saw his shot being blocked in the box by Jan Vertonghen (20th). While we felt Italy take over, Belgium recalled that it was still present in the match. Found at the penalty spot by Michy Batshuayi, Alexis Saelemaekers hit hard on the crossbar (25th). At the limit, Jan Vertonghen went close to the red card (33rd) and Belgium still gritted its teeth on a strike from Federico Chiesa repelled by Thibaut Courtois with the tip of the foot (45th).





Italy has found the loophole

Dominating the first act, Italy came back in the best way from the locker room. Following a missed corner on the right, Youri Tielemans missed his clearance. Full axis at the entrance to the surface, Nicolò Barella tried his luck and delivered the band of Roberto Mancini (1-0, 46th). Finally in the lead on the scoreboard, Italy continued to deploy an attractive game, but Belgium did not admit defeat. On the right of the area, Michy Batshuayi struck again on the crossbar and remained unlucky (60th). The rest was even more complicated for the Red Devils with a penalty conceded (63rd). Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi took responsibility and narrowly managed to deceive Thibaut Courtois (2-0, 65th). Much quieter now, Italy retreated a little more and tried to maintain its advantage. Carried forward, Toby Alderweireld hit hard and tested Gianluigi Donnarumma (69th).

The former Tottenham insisted again a few minutes later on a cross from Charles De Ketelaere. His volley was repelled by Gianluigi Donnarumma (77th). We felt a little hope revive on the Belgian side and Yannick Carrasco hit hard on the right post of the Transalpins (81st). Moïse Kean infiltrated on the left of the area in order to put a third goal but he was blocked (86th). On the other hand, Belgium reduced the score with Charles De Ketelaere well launched by Kevin De Bruyne on the right of the box. The Club Brugge player placed the ball between the legs of Gianluigi Donnarumma (2-1, 86th). Hope returned but Italy managed the last minutes well and did not concede a big opportunity. Finally with this 2-1 victory, Italy finished third in this Nations League and dominated Belgium by the same score as in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. The podium will be completed by Spain and France and the two teams will challenge each other this evening at 8:45 p.m. to determine the winner of the competition.

Relive the film of the meeting on our live commentary

Nations League scorers ranking

The classification of the passers of the Nations League