Jean-Baptiste Maunier has found his “half”, the eliminated from Dance with the stars shares his pleasure in photos

This Sunday, October 10, Jean-Baptiste Maunier published photos of his reunion with his partner. Eliminated from Dance with the stars was separated from his sweetheart for many weeks.
For more than 3 weeks now, TF1 has been broadcasting the eleventh season of Dance with the stars after more than two years of absence. Bilal Hassani is one of the favorites of the competition since he has been clear from the start. Four candidates have already been eliminated and they are Lââm, Lola Dubini and Moussa Niang. This Friday, October 8, new rules have completely upset the rules of the game. Indeed, duels have seen the candidates compete according to their level on the floor. The less good duo found themselves face to face. Thereby, Jean Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme were on the run and left the competition at the end of the show. The former star of Choristers in the process wrote a message for his dance partner. “THANKS for everything, besides being a talented dancer, I discovered a true friend, and I am proud of what we have accomplished! You transmitted to me your passion, your determination and thanks to your benevolence I was able to gain confidence in myself, and above all to HAVE FUN on the floor“, he wrote.
Jean-Baptiste Maunier finds his partner
In recent years, Jean Baptiste Maunier is in a relationship with Léa Arnezeder, sister of actress Nora Arnezeder. In 2019, the 30-year-old actor announced on Instagram that his partner is pregnant with their first child. Little Ezra was born on September 3, 2019. The actor knows it, he can always find comfort in his family. After weeks of intensive training in Dance with the stars, Jean Baptiste Maunier was able to find his partner. This Sunday October 10, he published a series of pictures with his sweetheart.
Internet users satisfied
In caption, he wrote: “a pleasure to find your other half after weeks away from each other ! See you soon! ” In the comments, Internet users were touched by these pictures. “You will be missed on the show but I’m glad you found your wife”, “you are so cute”, “you are on top”, can we read in particular. A reunion to find here.