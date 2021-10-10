Jessica Thivenin: Her son is crying at the nursery, she tells us about Maylone’s comeback!

After long weeks spent in France, Jessica Thibault and their children are back in Dubai. At last, ‘back’, for little Leewane, it’s a first! Indeed, the young mother had to give birth in France and wait a few weeks before being able to organize the return trip. Very happy to finally be back home, we can not say that is the case with Leewane: “We’re going to see our pediatrician because she’s in pain. There she is. She does this all day, because we changed the water and the milk. In Dubai, there are not the same things as in France. Suddenly, she squirms ”. And as if Jessica shouldn’t already take care of enough things, she must also wipe out criticism from Nabilla on the birthday she organized for her son!





Jessica’s son in tears the day he returns to school!

As Jessica enjoys a moment alone with her daughter, she decides to tell us about Maylone’s tumultuous return: “This morning, we took Maylone to nursery. So that’s it, he made his comeback (…) He cried at the beginning. Yet this morning he was too happy! He got up, he said to me ‘buddies buddies buddies’ and afterwards, as soon as we dropped him off, he started to cry… but it was the same mistress, the same buddies, so it’s going to be fine. It’s just the story of a few days, because before, we put it in the nursery without any problem ”. With Maylone at the nursery therefore, Jessica can enjoy special moments with her daughter:

“The good thing is she can sleep on me, we can spoil for hours and hours when Maylone is in nursery.” It’s good because I can devote myself more to her. Well, I also devote myself a lot to her in normal times, but it’s true that, for example, suddenly Maylone is going to arrive and tell me ‘mommy play’ ‘spoiled mommy’ I am going to ask the little one so as not to leave Maylone abandoned. I don’t want him to be jealous of his little sister ”. We then wish Jessica to enjoy this day! Hoping that, the next few days, Maylone finds the desire to go to the nursery.