Joachim covers Marta his sister, he even lies to Clotilde – Here it all begins October 13, 2021 (episode 248) | Here it all begins

Joachim was a little surprised at Clotilde’s call, they meet in a cafe. Clotilde explains to him that she wanted to talk to him about Marta and a denial of pregnancy. Joachim says he didn’t know about anything. He is the only chance to find out the truth.

Claire announces to Olivia that she has accepted the job at the Tokyo palace. Olivia is very happy for this opportunity. Delobel is expected to replace Claire during her absence.

Olivia thinks that this cut will do good with Louis, it will put his ideas in place.

Enzo is drunk, Deva has made a splash in the gardens of the institute. Enzo confides in Maxime in relation to the photos of Noémie’s sister and that Lionel has pushed him down. Maxime advises Enzo to explain himself to Deva.

Enzo admits to Deva that he loves her “very much”… he suggests that he see her over a drink. She accepts.

Joachim comes to see Marta at the institute, he doesn’t believe this baby thing for a second. Joachim tells Marta he’s not going to judge her… he just wants the truth. Joachim wants to call Christine his godmother… she asks him not to do that. Joachim says Marta is impersonating her mother. Marta wants to raise a kid by lying to him. Joacim thinks it’s not Marta to force herself to save this kid.

Marta confides in Joachim: if she loses Naël she loses everything.

Claire announces to Louis that she is going to Tokyo for 2 months. Louis couldn’t get over being told at the last moment. Louis thinks Claire is taking revenge on the published article. Charlene tells Louis that she would have done the same thing as Claire if she had been offered this type of position.





Joachim lies to Rose, Constance and Clotilde by saying that Marta is indeed the mother of little Naël. Rose is afraid that Joachim is lying to cover Marta… Constance thinks that even though they are close Joachim and Marta, it seems weird being complicit in this.

Enzo is heavy during the pastry class, Deva and Tom are in pairs. Deva confesses to Tom that she doesn’t like Enzo, she doesn’t want to hurt him. Deva thinks that Enzo will figure it out eventually… Tom isn’t sure.

Joachim tells Clotilde that he misses her… Guillaume takes part in the conversation. Clotilde reassures Guillaume, she tells him that he has nothing to fear.

Theo and Marta visit an apartment, he filed a file… it is located next to the institute.

Claire announces to Emmanuel that she is leaving for 2 months and that she has found a replacement. He wants her to find a suitable replacement for him. Benoit Delobel doesn’t suit him because his wife is a nest to be messed with ** (he compares her to Mike Tyson).

Tom tells Enzo that Deva is drunk that he’s behind her all the time. Tom doesn’t want to believe it, he thinks he wants to eliminate the competition. Maxime intervenes to calm things down.

Constance opens the champagne to celebrate the apartment in the presence of Marta, Theo, Charlene, Emmanuel and Naël. Constance toast to “the growing family”.

Rose called the town hall of Narbonne, no Naël was registered. She tells Antoine that Marta is not Naël’s mother, she gave a false birth certificate.

