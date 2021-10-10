Johnny Hallyday jealous of his son David? The astonishing secrets of Sylvie Vartan

Sylvie Vartan never rests. Not even on Sunday. In an interview with JDD, in the Sunday October 10 edition, the singer who has just released her forty-fifth album, Merci pour le regard, in sixty years of career (just that) unveiled the program of her ends weekdays: rehearsing songs while her husband Tony Scotti watches sports on television. The opportunity for the seventy-seven-year-old woman to confide in her marriage. “I was lucky enough to meet a man at thirty-seven who gave me a love that I never expected at all. A second life was not easy for me. Tony was married and I was coming out of my marriage to Johnny, which, like our story, did not end in peace, ”she said.





Before meeting Tony Scotti, Sylvie Vartan indeed formed an essential duo with Johnny Hallyday. They had met in 1961, when Eddie Vartan, her father, introduced them as she was making her debut and was already the idol of young people. The singer then made the first part of the rocker’s tour, in 1962. The beginning of a beautiful love story. A year after their marriage in 1965, Sylvie Vartan gave birth to a little boy: David… of whom Johnny Hallyday was jealous? This is what the singer implied, specifying that the singer was no longer the center of her attention after the arrival of their son. “For a young man, it is disturbing to have a child, unlike (…)

