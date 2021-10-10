“Joke” on Zemmour and the Bataclan: Gaëtan Matis’ show canceled at Point Virgule

He wrote on Instagram wanting to “book the Bataclan for the evening of November 13, 2015, in order to organize a meeting between Éric Zemmour and his audience “. This joke, Gaëtan Matis posted it last Thursday, triggering a wave of anger from supporters of the polemicist.

” This humorist, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? », Denounced Eric Zemmour on Twitter on Saturday, with the hashtag #ZemmourBataclan and #GaetanMatis.

“We have the right to be a failed actor. But not to call for violence under the pretext ofhumor… ”, Affirmed Robert Ménard, politician of the extreme right. Gilbert Collard called for “an exemplary condemnation of this call for massacre!” “



“We have unambiguously condemned his position”

In a statement posted on Instagram after the withdrawal of his joke on Saturday afternoon, the young comedian apologized: “It seems that I wrote a joke that slightly exceeded me.” Apologizing to the victims of the attacks, he recognizes a joke “in bad taste”. “I add all those who raise the sauce: I do not wish the death of anyone. “He concludes:” I make big kisses on Eric Zemmour’s forehead, hoping to calm his offended soul. “

But these excuses were not enough and a surge of hatred to continue to fall on the comedian as well as on the Point Virgule, a Parisian auditorium where the young man was to perform on Sunday Monday. To the point that the establishment announced this Sunday the cancellation of these performances. “Faced with the threats, insults, verbal violence that the Point virgule teams have suffered all day, we cancel the Gaëtan Matis show on Sunday and Monday”, is it announced in a press release which states: “We have unambiguously condemned his position statement “