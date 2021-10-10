Jorginho dreams of the Ballon d’Or

Winner of the Champions League and the European Supercup with Chelsea and crowned European champion this summer with Italy: the year 2021 seems busy for Blues midfielder Jorginho, named in the list of 30 contenders for the Ballon d’Or. And at a press conference preceding the small final against Belgium (3 p.m., to follow on our live commentary), the international with 39 selections (5 goals) admitted to having in sight the individual reward of France Football.





“What child does not dream of winning the Ballon d’Or? Dreaming of something small or something big is the same, so better dreaming of something big. It would be something amazing, finding the words to explain what it would mean to me is difficult, it is something that when I started playing was so far away that now, that I am so close, it is is already something incredibly beautiful. Things change quickly, I was doing well at Chelsea and then we had this year where everything went well. With everyone’s support, I feel very calm and happy ”, he said before facing Belgium.