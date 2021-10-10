More

    Jorginho dreams of the Ballon d’Or

    Sports


    Winner of the Champions League and the European Supercup with Chelsea and crowned European champion this summer with Italy: the year 2021 seems busy for Blues midfielder Jorginho, named in the list of 30 contenders for the Ballon d’Or. And at a press conference preceding the small final against Belgium (3 p.m., to follow on our live commentary), the international with 39 selections (5 goals) admitted to having in sight the individual reward of France Football.


    What follows after this advertisement

    “What child does not dream of winning the Ballon d’Or? Dreaming of something small or something big is the same, so better dreaming of something big. It would be something amazing, finding the words to explain what it would mean to me is difficult, it is something that when I started playing was so far away that now, that I am so close, it is is already something incredibly beautiful. Things change quickly, I was doing well at Chelsea and then we had this year where everything went well. With everyone’s support, I feel very calm and happy ”, he said before facing Belgium.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSupplementary pension: we explain how it works and what goes down
    Next articleOlivier Rousteing, artistic director of Balmain, reveals to have been badly burned to the face in a domestic accident a year ago

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC