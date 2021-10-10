Jorginho (Italy): “The Ballon d’Or would be incredible”

“Very proud of my players against Spain”

In the meantime, the Italians have a match to play in front of their audience in Turin, tomorrow, to raise their heads after the defeat against Spain in the semi-finals (1-2). They remained on a series of 37 matches without losing before this misstep, and Mancini prefers to see the glass half full: “We are on the right track and we must continue to improve. We have a young team that can continue together for five or six years. I was very proud of my players against Spain. Ten against eleven, we could have lost 4 or 5 to 0, but we remained compact. I am proud of them. “