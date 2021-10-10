Jorginho (Italy): “The Ballon d’Or would be incredible”

Jorginho’s eyes shine when it comes to the possibility of winning the Ballon d’Or. Present at a press conference on the eve of the small final of the League of Nations, this Sunday afternoon (3 p.m.) in Turin between Italy and Belgium, the Chelsea midfielder did not hide his pride in appearing among the thirty candidates: “It would be something incredible to win this Golden Ball, it’s hard to find the words to explain how I feel. It’s something that seemed so far away when I started in football, and to see how close it is today, it’s already very beautiful. “
While five Italians appear in the list of possible winners (Jorginho, Donnarumma, Bonucci, Chiellini and Barella), Roberto Mancini does not hide his preference: “Jorginho won the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Euro. He largely deserves the Ballon d’Or. The opposite would seem strange to me. “
“Very proud of my players against Spain”
In the meantime, the Italians have a match to play in front of their audience in Turin, tomorrow, to raise their heads after the defeat against Spain in the semi-finals (1-2). They remained on a series of 37 matches without losing before this misstep, and Mancini prefers to see the glass half full: “We are on the right track and we must continue to improve. We have a young team that can continue together for five or six years. I was very proud of my players against Spain. Ten against eleven, we could have lost 4 or 5 to 0, but we remained compact. I am proud of them. “
The Italian coach could make some changes in his team, while some players are tired from the sequence of matches.