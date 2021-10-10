Josiane Balasko reveals her addiction problem: “Lhermitte was also addicted …”

On October 6, Tralala, a film by Jean-Marie and Arnaud Larrieu, was released. A slightly crazy musical comedy starring Mathieu Amalric, Mélanie Thierry and Josiane Balasko. On the occasion of the theatrical release of the feature film, Marilou Berry’s mother confided in our colleagues from Konbini. The actress revealed eight things we didn’t know about her. And there were some pretty amazing confidences.

Josiane Balasko first explains that she hated her first name for a long time. “Ah yes I hated my first name when I was little. Josiane I thought it sounded like a poor man’s name… “, explains the actress. “Back in the day, first names were not in fashion. It was Michèle, Nicole, Martine… there you go! “, she indicates by revealing that at the beginning of career, while she was taking acting lessons, she called herself “Clementine”. After evoking her passion for science fiction works, Josiane Balasko then recounted being pursued by a strong addiction for several years.





“I was very addicted to Lara Croft“

The star of Tanned then confirms that she is addicted to video games. “Yes addicted… I still spend a lot of time there.“, she specifies.”I started playing video games when it was the very beginning with the brick wall that had to be broken. It was all basic. Afterwards I was very addicted to Lara Croft “, continues the actress who adds: “It was a great game but it’s very stressful because Lara Croft dies all the time in terrible conditions“. Josiane Balasko says she was even forced to take radical measures.”There was a game called Age of Empires. I believe at the time we were buying floppy disks. I had to throw away the floppy disks to stop playing. Lhermitte also did it because he was also addicted …“Says the 71-year-old actress.

