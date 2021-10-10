Julien Bert barely separated from Hilona and already resettled? He appears with a pretty brunette

Nothing is going well! If we are to believe the rumors on social networks, Julien Bert would have broken up with Hilona after kissing another girl during a party in Marseille. A break that seemed to be confirmed day by day. If the main concerned had remained silent until now, the young woman finally formalized their separation in a long video shared on her account Instagram. Now all eyes are on them. The candidate of the Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6 is also found at the center of the controversy after being seen with a mysterious brunette.





As you can see in the video above, Julien Bert was recently filmed in lovely company. According to information reported by Aqababe, the influencer was very close to this young woman, whose identity is still unknown. “Julien Bert accompanied by a girl in Marseille. Discussion around a table while holding his hand” thus entrusted the blogger in his story. Julien Bert, who had just celebrated his two-year relationship with Hilona, ​​has he turned the page? Possible. In any case, these revelations should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is a matter that we will follow closely.