Julien Bert in turn confirms his break-up with Hilona and explains the reasons

After two years of relationship, Hilona has formalized her break with Julien Bert. Following the statements of his ex, the young man also wanted to explain himself on Snapchat. “Yes, we’re not together anymore and I think we came to the end of the day. I think we exhausted, wrung out this relationship and it’s a shame because there was so much love. So that, we can never say the opposite but maybe too much from me. I’m a bit excessive, I give a lot and I expect a lot in return and that’s not necessarily Hilona’s character, not her way of doing things. It flipped because there are a lot of things that I expected from her and that she did not do and it is surely the same thing in the other direction for her “ he confessed, specifying that they separated by mutual agreement.





In the rest of his video, Julien Bert claimed that he would never say anything bad about Hilona and that he would cherish the memories of their romance: “I have lived very good times and very bad times. That’s life, it’s like that, it’s a couple. Me, I will manage to keep only the best moments, only these memories. is why I’m going to wish him the best of luck in his life. “ Despite the tensions that have reigned between them since their breakup, the reality TV contestant indicated that there is still a lot of love and respect between them. “As of today, it’s over and I know that we are not compatible and that love is not everything.” That is what is said. In the meantime, everyone is wondering if Julien Bert is already resettled after his rapprochement with a pretty brunette.