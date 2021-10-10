justice restores Texas anti-abortion law

First criticized by the Biden government and then blocked by a Texas federal judge, anti-abortion law was finally reinstated in the state

A Federal Court of Appeal on Friday allowed Texas to reinstate a law banning the majority of abortions in this US state, two days after the blocking of this controversial text. This ultra-restrictive law, which came into force on September 1, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, at around six weeks of pregnancy, when most women do not know they are pregnant.

It had been temporarily blocked Wednesday by a federal judge in Texas, Robert Pitman, following a complaint from the government of Joe Biden. “This court will not allow this shocking deprivation of such an important right to continue one more day,” the judge wrote in his decision. Abortions beyond six weeks had then resumed in state clinics.

Texas Attorney General, Republican Ken Paxton, appealed to New Orleans Federal Court, considered one of the most conservative in the country, which ruled in his favor. “Big news tonight,” he tweeted as soon as the appeal decision was made public. “I will fight the excesses of the federal government at every turn,” he added.

In all likelihood, the US federal government will challenge the decision of the Court of Appeals to the US Supreme Court. The latter guaranteed in 1973, in its emblematic judgment Roe V. Wade, the right of women to have an abortion, and then specified that it applied as long as the fetus is not viable, ie around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

A series of invalidation

In recent years, laws comparable to that of Texas have been passed by a dozen other conservative states and struck down in court for violating this jurisprudence. “The Supreme Court must intervene and stop this madness”, reacted in a statement Nancy Northup, president of the association Center for reproductive rights, which defends the right to abortion. “This cruel law hits harder those who already face discrimination in access to health care,” she added.

But in September, for the first time in nearly half a century, the Supreme Court refused to block the entry into force of Texas law that similarly contravenes Roe v. Wade. The high court justified its inaction by “new questions of procedure”, the law of Texas comprising a single device: it entrusts “exclusively” to the citizens the care of enforcing the measure by inciting them to lodge a complaint against the organizations or the people who help women to have illegal abortions.

The Supreme Court’s position in this case was seen as a “turn to the right” of the high court which has six out of nine conservative judges, including three appointed by Donald Trump. On October 2, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of America to defend the right to abortion.