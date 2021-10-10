Kim Kardashian goes wild on her family on “Saturday Night Live”

PEOPLE – Kim Kardashian West surprised audiences on “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday, October 9, when she was invited to host NBC’s flagship program. She opened the evening with a monologue full of self-mockery not sparing her family, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.

“I’m also surprised to see myself here,” she said, arriving on stage. “I haven’t had a movie premiere in a very long time,” she joked, referring to her sextape with Ray J that had leaked onto the internet. “Actually, only this movie came out, and nobody told me it was a preview. It must have escaped my mother, ”she quipped, before continuing with a wink to her sisters.

“I am delighted to be here tonight to show you that I am much more than a pretty face, beautiful hair and great makeup, amazing breasts and a perfect butt. Basically I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons. ”

A daring joke about OJ Simpson

Among the other targets of her piquant monologue, we find the influencer father. Lawyer Robert Kardashian had contributed to the acquittal of OJ Simpson, accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Brown Simpson, and his friend Ronald Goldman. “VYou know my dad was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I give him credit for truly opening my eyes to racial injustice. It was thanks to him that I made my first encounter with a black person. I know it’s a little weird remembering the first black person you met, but OJ leaves a mark. Or many. Or none at all, I still don’t know! ”





As for Kanye West, he is “the best rapper ever … the richest black man in America, a talented and legitimate genius who gave me four amazing children,” she said. . “When I divorced him, you know it boiled down to one thing: his personality”.

Caitlyn Jenner’s political career mocked

“I would like America to come together, that’s why I’m here to announce that I’m introducing myself… just kidding!” she added. “I am not a presidential candidate. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family, ”she said, referring to Kanye West’s doomed run for president, and Caitlyn Jenner’s failed attempt to win the post. Governor of California.

She concluded her monologue by mocking “SNL”, summing up her appearance in front of 10 million viewers to be an “intimate and relaxing evening” for her, as she is used to being adored by 360 million fans on social media.

