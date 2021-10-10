Kim Kardashian is ironic about her sextape, her sisters, her divorce… and it’s very funny!

On Saturday October 9, 2021, Kim Kardashian delivered a hilarious monologue on Saturday Night Live. For her debut as a host, the pretty brunette laughed at her famous family and humorously evoked her divorce.

Hilarious words! Dressed in a pink ensemble, Kim Kardashian made her debut as the host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Referring to her sex tape, which aired in 2002, the pretty brunette exclaimed: “When they asked me to participate, I was taken aback. I haven’t had a new movie for a very long time! In fact, I only released one movie and no one told me it was coming out. My mother must have forgotten to tell me.“With humor, the star of keeping up with the Kardashians said : “I am delighted to be here tonight to show you that I am much more than a pretty face, beautiful hair, beautiful makeup, amazing breasts and perfect buttocks. Basically I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.“

With a fortune estimated at over a billion dollars, Kim Kardashian threw a spade at her mother’s companion, exclaiming: “The only thing I’m really proud of is that no one can ever call me a Michto. Honestly, I don’t even know how to become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.“The star has also not spared Kanye West’s presidential campaign and the candidacy of his stepfather Caitlyn Jenner for governor of California:”Now I know we are divided as a country but I would love for America to come together which is why I am here to announce that I am showing up … just kidding guys! I am not a candidate for the presidency. We cannot have three failed politicians in one family.“

Kim Kardashian cash on split with Kanye West

During her monologue, the mother of four did not fail to mention her mediated breakup with Kanye West. “I’ve been so blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper ever. Not only that, it is the richest black man in America, a talented and legitimate genius, who gave me four amazing children.“, she said, before adding:”So when I got divorced you should know that it boiled down to one thing: her personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from the truth. And if there’s one thing that I’m trying to be, it’s genuine.“

