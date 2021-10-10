Kim Kardashian tackles her family on TV

Passing through the famous American show Saturday Night Live broadcast on NBC, Kim Kardashian made an appearance more than noticed. On the set, Saturday, October 9, 2021, the mother of four was in charge of the monologue of the program. A satirical intervention filled with self-derision during which the star tackled, with humor, the members of his family.

Often mocked in the American press, Kim Kardashian this time took the lead in a humorous sequence. “When they asked me to participate, I was taken aback. I haven’t had a new movie for a very long time!“, she explained referring to her famous sex tape released in 2002. And to continue:”In fact, I only released one movie and no one told me it was coming out. My mother must have forgotten to tell me. “





“Much more than a beautiful face – and beautiful hair, beautiful makeup, great breasts and a perfect posterior“, the mother then broke out about her relatives.”But if there’s one thing I’m proud of, it’s that no one has ever been able to characterize me as an interested girl. Honestly, I don’t even know how you get it. So I asked my mom Corey’s boyfriend this“, she indicated, insinuating that the new companion of Kris Jenner is an interested person. And to continue:”I know that today we are separated within our country, and I would love for us to be reunited again. Therefore, I would like to announce my candidacy for … [la présidence]“, she then indicated, tackling in passing Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner who really presented themselves as candidates for the American presidential election.”Just kidding, I’m not running for president. You can’t have three failed stars in the same family.“

His participation in Saturday Night Live surprised American viewers since until now Kim Kardashian has often been mocked in this same show. As a reminder, in 2013, the comedian Nasim Pedrad had caricatured her, mocking her tics of language. In 2014, rapper Nicki Minaj also played her during a sketch.