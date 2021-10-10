Kimpembe back in the eleven, Tchouaméni replaces Rabiot / League of Nations / Final / Spain-France / SOFOOT.com

Things promised, things owed.

As announced a few hours ago, Didier Deschamps made two changes to face Spain, Sunday evening, in Milan, in the final of the League of Nations. If the 3-4-1-2 is again placed on the table, Presnel Kimpembe replaces Lucas Hernández while Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19, leaves his place to Aurélien Tchouaméni. For the rest, no surprise.

For his part, Luis Enrique decided to make two changes in the eleven who beat Italy (2-1), last Wednesday: Eric Garcia was chosen to support Aymeric Laporte rather than Pau Torres, while Rodri was favorite over Koke.

