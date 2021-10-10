Kylian Mbappé, pride and prejudices of a champion

Kylian Mbappé at the end of the training of the France team, October 8, 2021 in Turin. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

“Are you not happy?” Tripled! ” When Kylian Mbappé responds on the lawn after a slight period of turbulence, the sequence emerges here and there on social networks as on the occasion of his hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League last season. It dates back to 2018 in the Canal + report program “Interior sport”. Barely of age, the Monaco striker – while already confident – evokes his three goals scored against Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue. A scathing response to those who found the young man a bit in a hurry and eager to claim more playing time.

Kylian Mbappé is made of a different wood. Harder, more resistant, earlier too. He proved it again Wednesday, October 6 in Turin by wearing the Blues to overthrow Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations (3-2). One goal, one assist, relentless activity and a man of the match title, the striker responded – for his 50e selection – to those who were not happy with his last outings for the France team, opposed Sunday to Spain in the final of the League of Nations, in Milan.

With a goal in ten games before this Belgian awakening, the 22-year-old was going through a dry period with the France team, far from his standards with Paris-Saint-Germain. Between his desires for frustrated departures to Real Madrid and past vacations to think about this missed goal against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the last Euro, Mbappé did not really doubt – not the type of the house – but the spleen was not far, yes.

“A winner’s mind”

The interested party agreed in his communication sequence at the start of the week with the two long interviews granted to The team and RMC Sport. Beyond a simple missed penalty, he hinted that his confident personality could irritate in selection, to the point of becoming one ” a problem “ and that the team might be ” Happier “ without him.





Since this outing, which looked a bit like asking for a vote of confidence, his partners marched in front of the media to swear heartily that there was no “Mbappé problem”. “He is still young, but he is already part of the executives. We need him ”, defender Lucas Hernandez assured Thursday. “We leave no one behind, For his part, vice-captain Raphaël Varane advanced at the start of the week in response to this lack of support advanced after Switzerland by Mbappé. This is the state of mind of this group, our mentality and our philosophy. And that, we are not going to change it. “

Basically, the prodigy of Bondy never thought of already asserting his rights to international retirement. No, he especially felt the need to purge this discomfort and settle some scores as well. Mbappé has been working this way since the start of his meteoric career. He ignores false modesty, hates ready-made excuses (like his young age) and assumes his career plan, even if it means putting himself under insane pressure.

With the memory of his failure in Bucharest, it was necessary to have strong nerves to ask for this penalty against Belgium with the blessing of the usual attendant, Karim Benzema. “Taking on this responsibility is fantastic for Kylian, Its captain, Hugo Lloris, agrees. Of course there is talent but we know that he also has a winning mind. ”

Weapon of massive deterrence

Who still doubted it? Despite the whistles of a part of a Parisian public thwarted by its desires elsewhere, Mbappé has been attacking PSG since the start of the season and displays an irreproachable attitude when fashion is rather on the strike of zeal at d ‘ other footballers retained by their employer. In the France team, he does not always give the ball at the right time or irritates his desire to evolve in the axis (at least before the return of Benzema), but never hides. “During the Euro, he had very good intentions, he just lacked efficiency”, underlined Didier Deschamps Wednesday evening at a press conference.

The coach has memory and knows that Mbappé was involved in five of seven goals for the Blues during the tournament. Even with a success at half mast, there remains this weapon of massive deterrence for the opposing defenses forced to retreat in the face of its speed.

And if some are not yet happy, the boy is burning with impatience to bring the answer again on Sunday on the lawn of San Siro against Spain, this country where the least of his actions ends up in the front page. »Sports dailies. But this, Kylian Mbappé is used to and, obviously, it hardly disturbs him.