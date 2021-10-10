la Nazionale resists the Red Devils and takes 3rd place in the League of Nations

It’s over ! Italy finished third in this League of Nations!
The Italians had a small fright at the end of the match after the reduction of the score of De Ketelaere, but the European champions revive after their defeat Wednesday against Spain!
In an open match and long undecided, they made the difference as soon as the locker room came back thanks to Barella (46th) then on a penalty converted by Berardi (60th). The Belgians, for their part, may regret these two crossbars and this post.
Kean struggles with the laundry
The former Parisian gives himself to hinder the relaunch of Denayer. He was finally sanctioned with a fault but he wasted time for the Belgians …
Italy runs
We will try to eat the clock as much as possible on the side of the Italians …
What if Belgium did?
As a reminder, in the event of a tie at the end of the match, there will be no extra time. The two teams will decide directly on penalties.
De Ketelaere’s goal!
Belgium reduces the score! On a block, De Ketelaere is found in the back of the defense by De Bruyne and he slips (successfully) the ball between the legs of Donnarumma, not free of all reproaches at the time!
Kean tries to go there on his own
In the area, the former Parisian tries to go in force but he falls on Denayer.
The post found by Carrasco!
Batshuayi intelligently lets pass for Carrasco who, full axis, shoots first intention. His dry shot leaves Donnarumma there but hits the post. Two bars, one post: they are cursed!
The takeover of Alderweireld hijacked by Donnarumma!
The Belgian defender is on the lookout for a ball that hangs out at the far post and places a good volley. It is framed but the Italian goalkeeper deploys and saves his family!
De Ketelaere misses his center
The Belgian was in a good position but slipped when he crossed.
Italian first scorer’s exit
Barella gives way to Cristante, while Pellegrini is replaced by Jorginho.
Lack of hand … then big parade for Donnarumma!
The PSG goalkeeper first releases a ball in the air. A few seconds later, the ball returns on a beautiful cross strike from Alderweireld, but this time the Italian goalkeeper has a firm hand to deflect!
Nothing smiles on Belgians
It’s cruel for the Red Devils, who had just found the crossbar on a strike from Batshuayi … But it’s 2-0 for the European champions!
It’s transformed by Berardi! Italy makes the break!
The strike from the Italian striker is hit by Courtois but it is powerful enough to end up in the back of the net!
PENALTY FOR ITALY!
Chiesa overtakes Castagne in the box. The Belgian defender sends the Italian to the ground and the referee indicates the penalty spot.
THE BAR FOUND BY BATSHUAYI!
The former Marseillais, in a closed angle on the right side in the box, sends a heavy strike which comes to die under the bar of Donnarumma! This is the second for the Belgians after that found by Saelemaekers in the first period!
De Druyne comes into play!
The Chelsea star replaces Tielemans.
Courteous bossy in his six meters
The Belgian goalkeeper gives off a well-worked center from Acerbi with his fist.
Italian waves multiply
Roberto Mancini’s men are pushing to double the bet and the ball keeps coming back into Donnarumma’s area.
Pellegrini misses the penalty
The Italians continue to combine well around the Belgian surface. Pellegrini tries to shift Chiesa into the box but he gives his ball too hard.
Belgium took a big hit on the head
The Italians came back very strong in this second act.
AND THE GOAL OF BARELLA!
Italy hits hard from the start in this second half! Following a corner, the Italian midfielder fell from the ball deflected by a Belgian header and placed a magnificent volley at ground level!
The second half has kicked off!
Let’s go for the last 45 minutes (at least) of this little final!
It’s the break !
The two teams return to the locker room on this goalless draw after a rather balanced first half.
The Italians hit more on goal and could have opened the scoring on this last huge opportunity of Chiesa, who lost his face to face with Courtois. But, even without their trio Lukaku-De Bruyne-Hazard, the Belgians notably found the crossbar on a strike from Saelemaekers.
Chiesa misses her face to face with Courtois!
The Italian striker is thrown in depth at the limit of offside. A little off-center on the left, he appears alone in front of Courtois and tries to place his ball in the small opposite net. But the Belgian porter pulls out a big parade and deviates with his left foot!
Denayer center
Good work from the Lyon defender in a role where we do not really expect him. In the box, he managed to cross towards the penalty spot but Witsel could not win a header.
Chiesa’s strike!
The Juve player transplanted in the axis and got on his right foot. At 20 meters, he hits hard but the frame slips away.
Italy wastes a great opportunity against
The Italians had a good shot to play but they lacked precision in the last pass.
Italians are putting the pressure on
Roberto Mancini’s men are moving very high and are trying to combine in the last 30 meters, without for the moment finding the fault.
Yellow card for Di Lorenzo
The Italian side intervened very late on Carrasco.
The center of Carrasco towards Batshuayi
The former Monegasque accelerates on the left side and crosses low to the ground towards the penalty spot. The Belgian number 9 is a bit too short to take the ball back.
Chiesa strike
The match gets carried away! Chiesa goes there on her own and tries her luck from afar. It is directly in the arms of Courtois.
Italy was hot
First real big opportunity in this first half hour rather dominated by Italy … but what an opportunity!
The bar found by Saelemaekers!
The Belgian striker strikes first on a handover from Batshuayi. The ball crashed into the crossbar, Donnarumma was beaten!
Alderweireld header from a good corner
Corner well taken at the near post. The Belgian defender comes to touch the ball but it is directly on Donnarumma.
What an opportunity for Raspadori!
Excellent ball from Chiesa in depth towards the Italian striker. In the six meters, he strikes in first intention but sees his shot countered by a saving return of the Belgian defense. They are starting to hurt the Italian attackers!
Berardi’s strike!
The Italian tries his luck at the entrance to the surface. His shot is vicious, but the small rebound just in front of the goal does not deceive Courtois, who deflects the attempt.
Carrasco stirring on his left side
The Belgian winger gets in a good position to cross but his ball at the far post is a little too strong and cannot find Batshuayi.
Yellow card for Vertonghen
The Belgian captain is logically warned for having intervened very late on Berardi.
Pellegrini’s breakthrough
The Italian progressed in the area but was finally caught by Witsel.
Batshuayi’s strike just above!
The Belgian striker recovers a ball at the entrance to the surface. He turns and shoots, but his sudden strike goes right over Donnarumma’s cages.
Carrasco Center
First Belgian offensive. Carrasco comes back on his right foot and addresses a curled cross towards the far post. He only finds the head of an Italian defender.
First alert on Courtois’ goal!
Chiesa is launched into the depths. On the left side, he arms his shot in the box but it is countered by the tackle of a Belgian defender.
Let’s go !
The kick-off is given at Juventus Stadium between Italy and Belgium. There is a third place to go!
Turin stadium is ready
The Belgians return to Juventus Stadium, the scene of a new huge disillusionment against the Blues on Thursday in the semifinals.
A remake of the quarter-final of the Euro
Last summer, the Italians had found Belgium on the road to their coronation at the Euro. In the quarter-finals in Munich, Roberto Mancini’s men won 2-1 thanks to goals from Insigne and Barella, against a goal from Lukaku for the Red Devils.
Donnarumma again whistled by the Italian public?
Wednesday, during the semi-final against Spain, Donnarumma was whistled by the public of San Siro, who blames him for his departure from PSG.
Belgium: Courtois does not understand the interest of the match for 3rd place
Courteous after the defeat against France: “Sunday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations is useless. I don’t know why we are playing this match.”
After France-Belgium, the Belgian press feels “a taste of seum”
The defeat of Belgium against France in the semi-final of the League of Nations (3-2), Thursday, stirs the many regrets of the Belgian press which still feels the “seum” of the frustration against the Blues.
>> Read the article
Belgium: Lukaku left the rally after the defeat against the Blues
Against Italy, the Red Devils will have to compose without their striker Romelu Lukaku, who left the rally after the defeat against the Blues. According to coach Roberto Martinez, the player “suffers from muscle fatigue, just like Eden Hazard.
>> All the info
The composition of Belgium
Without Hazard or Lukaku, absent from the scoresheet, and with De Bruyne on the bench, Roberto Martinez trusts the Carrasco-Vanaken-Batshuayi trio in front.
Courtois – Denayer, Alderweireld, Vertonghen – Castagne, Saelemaekers, Tielemans, Witsel – Carrasco, Vanaken, Batshuayi
The compo of Italy
Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Emerson – Locatelli, Pellegrini, Barella – Berardi, Chiesa, Raspadori
Hello everyone !
Welcome to the RMC Sport website to follow live and in full the match for 3rd place in the Nations League between Italy and Belgium. Kick-off at 3 p.m.!