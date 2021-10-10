la Nazionale resists the Red Devils and takes 3rd place in the League of Nations

It’s over ! Italy finished third in this League of Nations!

The Italians had a small fright at the end of the match after the reduction of the score of De Ketelaere, but the European champions revive after their defeat Wednesday against Spain!

In an open match and long undecided, they made the difference as soon as the locker room came back thanks to Barella (46th) then on a penalty converted by Berardi (60th). The Belgians, for their part, may regret these two crossbars and this post.