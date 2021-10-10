La Palma volcano: the collapse of the cone causes a new lava flow

Cumbre Vieja does not take off. After almost 3 weeks of eruption, the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries continues to release smoke and lava continuously, and the situation does not look set to improve.

According to Spanish media, part of the cone collapsed this Saturday morning, causing a new lava flow north of the crater. A flow which “would generate enormous destruction in its wake” according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute, quoted by the newspaper El Mundo.

La Palma airport, which had closed Thursday, was able to reopen Saturday morning. “La Palma airport is operational again,” assured the Spanish airport authority AENA in a tweet, adding that the cleaning was continuing and without specifying when flights would resume.

For its part, the regional company Binter “analyzes” the situation and hopes to be able to resume its flights “in the coming hours”, a spokesperson told AFP.





500 hectares covered by lava

According to the Spanish channel Antena 3, 1,149 buildings and infrastructure were destroyed by the volcano, and 500 hectares of the island were covered by lava, which reached the Atlantic Ocean.

The lava caused major damage in particular in the banana plantations, the main activity, along with tourism, of this small island in the Canary Islands archipelago, located west of the coast of Morocco.

“Recent lava flows have mainly damaged agricultural areas, 120 hectares of crops in total, half of which are banana plantations“, indicated Friday the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canaries (Pevolca).

Dozens of new low-magnitude earthquakes, up to 4.3 on the Richter scale, have also been recorded in recent days, IGN said on Twitter.

The eruption has not yet claimed any victims, but nearly 6,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, out of the 85,000 inhabitants of the island.