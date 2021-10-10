Laure and Matthieu (Married at first sight 5) reveal touching pictures with their baby, Internet users conquered

This Sunday, October 11, Laure (Married at first sight 5) posted two adorable pictures of her, her partner and their baby. Enough to melt Internet users!
A beautiful love story. Almost a year ago, M6 broadcast the fifth season of Married at first sight. In front of the cameras, Laure and Matthieu said yes without knowing each other. Throughout the broadcast of the show, viewers witnessed the reunion of the newlyweds and their love compatibility endured. Love at first sight. “It goes so quickly, I have the impression of still not achieving what we managed to build by trusting each other at first sight”, had confided the young woman. As the show ended on The Six, many viewers wondered if Laure and Matthieu continued to date and if their relationship had lasted. Good news, the two lovebirds are happier than ever! And as good news never comes alone, the two lovers also announced, a few months after their marriage, that they were going to become parents.
A happy family
On August 24, little Lya was born, and since then, the baby has been surrounded by love thanks to his two parents. Recently, Laure had explained that she had experienced a “hard time” after giving birth. But both parents take advantage of their notoriety to share their happiness with their followers on Instagram. This Sunday, October 11, Laure posted two pictures taken by a professional photographer where she poses with her companion and her baby in her arms. “What love! These are beautiful photos of birth that give off all the love we have for each other! Sweetness of Sunday”, she wrote, very happy.
Internet users under the spell of these photos
In the comments, many Internet users said they were delighted with these pictures. “You are so cute”, “a very beautiful family”, “this baby is chewable”, “You are too beautiful! Little Lya is beautiful”, “you are the ideal family”, can we read in particular. There is no doubt that Laure and Matthieu are delighted! Magnificent pictures to find here, on Laure’s Instagram page.