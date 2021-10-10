Le Mans cracks at the end of the match on the Monaco floor

After its new victory in EuroLeague and an accounting record of two victories in as many days on the European scene, AS Monaco returned to the championship this Sunday with the reception of Le Mans. Faced with a catchy Le Mans team, Zvezdan Mitrovic’s men had to work hard to win (81-70).

READ ALSO. Dijon without solution against ASVEL

The MSB plays eye to eye with Monaco before cracking

Yet deprived of a sick Scott Bamforth, the Manceaux showed great resistance from the first minutes of the meeting. Under the impetus of a TaShawn Thomas omnipresent (15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists), the MSB remained in contact with the Monegasques after a very offensive first period (41-41, 20 ‘). Hanging back from the locker room, Zvezdan Mitrovic’s men relied on the effectiveness of the duo Paris Lee (17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists) – Danilo Andjusic (20 points and 2 rebounds) to widen a first gap at the very end of the third quarter time (65-57, 30 ‘).





In the last ten minutes, the Roca Team raised their tone defensively. Jerry Boutsiele was very valuable in the paint (8 points and 4 rebounds) and allowed his team to increase their lead a little more (75-65, 36 ‘). Serious and diligent, the Monegasques finished strong in the last few minutes and won by 11 points (81-70).

Click here to consult the statistics of the meeting