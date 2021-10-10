“Le Prix du sang” on France 5 tells of the psychological shock suffered by the French soldiers in operations

TELEVISION – “Death stinks”. These words are those of Julien Bry, master corporal of the 92nd infantry regiment of the French army. This soldier fought in Afghanistan and Mali to defend the interests of France. But at what cost? This is one of the questions posed by the documentary The Price of Blood: 20 years of the French war, broadcast on France 5 this Sunday, October 10 at 8:55 p.m.

The war in Afghanistan tested the French armed troops. It left indelible traces in the mind of Julien Bry. During a deployment in Mali, the latter is seized with a wave of anxiety when he is told the position of a suicide bomb on the route of his patrol. Julien Bry is “disconnected from reality”: he has what we call a post-traumatic shock.

Soldiers damaged by the war in Afghanistan

The Price of Blood: 20 years of the French war addresses the question of the consequences of the operations of the French armies on the mental health of the soldiers. If the question is still taboo within the army, as co-director Coraline Salvoch confides, measures have been put in place to guide the soldiers in their post-mission reconstruction. “There was a real change with the war in Afghanistan, where we set up a decompression airlock”, tells the HuffPost Coraline Salvoch. “There is support for doctors”.

However, the difficulty in taking charge lies less in the measures that are in place to heal the consequences of war, than in the capacity for the soldiers, and for their superiors, to recognize the existence of these disorders. “It’s not obvious”, underlines the director, “the army is a very masculine environment, where you have to be very strong,” she recalls.

Coraline Salvoch admits having experienced some difficulties during her investigation with Alain Pirot to collect the testimony of soldiers: “Julien Bry it was eight months of negotiations to be able to interview him”. Indeed, if the soldiers are held to a duty of reserve, the reason for the silence is also due to the hierarchical layers to be crossed to obtain the authorization to question a soldier of the rank (a soldier without rank, note). In addition, soldiers deployed in the field of operations often do not wish to review their experience at the front, the memories are too painful to rehash.





Painful memories that are also shared by their loved ones, to which this Sunday’s documentary devotes an important place. “They are collateral victims of the world in which we live,” says Coraline Salvoch. Bereaved families fight, sometimes even before the judge, to understand the war, and why their children died. In its fight in Afghanistan, France lost 90 soldiers, including ten in the Uzbin ambush, the heaviest loss in 38 years.

Among the victims, Damien Buil, soldier of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment of Castres. His father, accompanied by the families of the other soldiers who were victims of the ambush, lodged a complaint against X for endangering the lives of others. This is the first time in France that the army has been questioned before a judge.

An important retrospective

The documentary traces the primary motivations for sending armed forces to Afghanistan and the Sahel, including the testimony of the families of soldiers, generals and French politicians. It also questions the material and logistical limits of the French army. A report by deputy François Cornu-Gentille reveals in particular that only one in three helicopters is able to fly and only one in two gusts is able to take off. We learn that it was not until the resignation of General Pierre de Villiers, Chief of Staff, for the government to replenish the army’s budget, each time reduced a little more as the presidential terms followed one another. .

“The price of blood” is the question posed by this documentary, which puts political and military decision into perspective with its consequences for public debate. “If our power is deployed everywhere, can we take the death of our soldiers? And if we do not endure any death, does that mean that our army cannot be deployed everywhere? ”Asks the director.

See also on The HuffPost: The Movie “The Third War” Looks at These Unseen Soldiers from Operation Sentinel