Léa Salamé uncomfortable facing Franck Gastambide in “On est en direct”

Saturday, October 9, 2021, Laurent Ruquier found his colleague Léa Salamé in We are live. The companion of Raphaël Glucksmann has indeed joined the host of Big Heads for the presentation of this new late weekend meeting. The new pair received that evening Pierre Arditi, Cyril Hanouna or Franck Gastambide. The actor came to present the second season of his series Valid. And his reunion with the journalist was particularly tasty.

Because the last time these two faced each other during an interview, the host of France 2 had somewhat tripped over the carpet. “You say that you suffered from your father’s gaze who always took you for the last of the class because you were the last of the class and you were a little bad at school. is proud of you? “, she asked him in 2016 in We are not in bed, already with Laurent Ruquier at the helm. “I haven’t seen my father for over ten years …“, then replied Franck Gastambide. Troubled and embarrassed, Léa Salamé retorted:“Sorry… I’m going out… Oh damn.”





Léa Salamé dredged by Franck Gastambide live

This awkwardness, Laurent Ruquier had obviously not forgotten. Tease, the host immediately recalled this sequence to his colleague. “It’s mainly because she missed the interview the last time in We ain’t lying“, he announced.”All my questions were off the mark … I am very happy to receive you. This is my second chance, my redemption.“, replied Léa Salamé.

Franck Gastambide then intervened with a certain malice: “It’s always very cute. Every time I come and that we look at each other during the interviews…“.”Ah, he’s flirting with me! I’m a little pissed off …“, swayed the host visibly very embarrassed. A few minutes earlier, Laurent Ruquier said:”She is super impressed. She finds you sexy …“.”Yes, he is sexy!“, confirmed the journalist …

