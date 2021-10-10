League of Nations: another trophy for the Blues? Presentation and probable compositions of Spain-France – football

Spain and the France team face each other this Sunday in the final of the 2nd edition of the League of Nations. The opportunity for the Blues to add a title, even a minor, in the trophies cabinet.

First title with the Blues for Benzema?

Let it be said, this League of Nations is a way of giving a little more spice to friendly matches. Even if the value of this competition remains limited, winning a title, no matter how minor, remains an important motivation for a competitor.

A little more than two years after the coronation of Portugal, Spain and France will share this Sunday (8.45 p.m.) Milan in the second final in the history of the event.

Confident Deschamps, Luis Enrique too

A shock that Didier Deschamps approaches with confidence. We are not going to proclaim ourselves favorite, this Roja is rejuvenated, but you also have experienced players. Spain maintains its quality of play. We have a better experience than them, but that will not give us any guarantees on what will happen tomorrow. We know that we will have all the ingredients to make sure we get this title , explained the selector of the Blues in front of the press.

For his part, Luis Enrique ensures that La Roja will not betray her ideals. The clear idea is to have the ball because there is only one ball. And if we have the ball and circulate it as we want, we can pose problems for their defense, which remains spectacular. And when we lose the ball, we work collectively to try to get it back and make sure that their players, who are all very good, do not create any danger. , warned the Spanish manager.





Two changes for Deschamps?

For this part, the selection of the Blues could make two changes in his starting eleven compared to the victory against Belgium (2-3). Indeed, Presnel Kimpembe could replace Lucas Hernandez left of the three defense while Aurlien Tchouamni is expected to start to compensate for the absence of AdrienRabiot, positive for Covid-19. The attacking trio Griezmann-Benzema-Mbapp will obviously be lined up.

For his part, Luis Enrique should not change a winning team and line up the same formation that ended Italy’s 37-game unbeaten streak (1-2). The two Manchester City players, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres, the two Chelsea players, Csar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, and the two FC Barcelona players, Gavi and Sergio Busquets, are expected at kick-off San Siro. Answer one hour before the start of the match.

Probable compositions

Spain: Simon – Azpilicueta, P. Torres, Laporte, Marcos Alonso – Gavi, Busquets (c), Koke – Sarabia, F. Torres, Oyarzabal.

France : Lloris (c) – Kound, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouamni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbapp.

