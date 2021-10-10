League of Nations – Spain trembles for Ferran Torres, uncertain for final against France

Will Ferran Torres be Spain’s number one asset on Sunday against France? Nothing is less sure. The Spanish striker, who came out injured after his double Wednesday in the semi-final against Italy (2-1), is uncertain for the Nations League final on Sunday against the Blues. “The starting eleven is quite clear, my only doubt is Ferran, we will see during the next few hours if he can play, Spain coach Luis Enrique announced at a press conference on Saturday. If he’s in good shape, he’ll play“.

“Apart from Ferran, everyone is in great shape, he added. We are not going to endanger the players. He’s only played 50 minutes so he’s in good shape, but he’s going to tell us after the warm-up if he’s feeling good. If so, he will play, otherwise he will not play“. But whatever happens”we have confidence in our starting eleven, no matter who will be in it“, insisted Luis Enrique.





The Manchester City winger, 21, distinguished himself with a brace in the first period against the Italian European champions on Wednesday at San Siro. But he was forced out early in the second half after receiving a kick to a foot. “The foot is fine, we are continuing to treat me, so I have not trained, we will see tomorrow (Sunday) if I can play or not“Ferran Torres replied at a press conference. The French world champions will be deprived of midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Holder against Belgium (3-2) Thursday in Turin, the Juventus player tested positive for Covid-19 and placed in solitary confinement.

