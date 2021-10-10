Lebanon plunged into darkness after power stations shut down without fuel

Stuck in an unprecedented crisis, Lebanon has been experiencing draconian power rationing for months, which can extend over more than 22 hours a day. The country’s electricity is produced in large part by oil-fired thermal power stations.

Total blackout. Lebanon was plunged into darkness on Saturday, October 9, after the shutdown of the activity of two major thermal power plants for lack of fuel, announced the national company Electricité du Liban (EDL). These forced breaks led to a “Total collapse of the network with no possibility of restoring it at the moment”, according to the company, while the other power plants in the country are operating at a minimum.

These cuts paralyze the life of the population and several vital sectors. The managers of private generators, who usually take over in this case, are also rationing businesses, hospitals and homes, as fuel becomes scarce.

This is the second total blackout reported by EDL since the beginning of the month. For the first, the network was reestablished a few days later. According to the company, an oil tanker was due to arrive on Saturday evening and be unloaded early next week.





Stuck in an unprecedented crisis, Lebanon has been experiencing draconian power rationing for months, which can extend over more than 22 hours a day. The country’s electricity is produced almost exclusively by thermal power stations that run on fuel oil. However, Lebanon is struggling to import fuel, against the backdrop of a historic plunge in the national currency and a drying up of foreign currencies.

Formed in September, the new government pledged to initiate reforms in the electricity sector and gradually restore public power. Lebanon is negotiating with Egypt and Jordan for the delivery of gas and electricity via Syria, while the Shiite movement Hezbollah has announced in recent weeks several deliveries of Iranian fuel oil to alleviate serious power and fuel shortages. An agreement was also reached between the authorities and Iraq for the distribution of Iraqi oil to Lebanon in return for medical services.